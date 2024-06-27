Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Can Yankees Get Back on Track in Toronto?)
While some teams travel ahead of a weekend of Major League Baseball, we still have a slate chalk full of Cy Young candidates and teams looking to further its stance at the midway point of the season.
After a hot start to the season, the Yankees have cooled off of late, losing eight of 10 games. Can AL MVP front runner Aaron Judge and New York get on track on the road against the Blue Jays? Here's our look at the full MLB card on Thursday.
Twins vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Pick: Twins (+100)
I’ll take a shot on the underdog Twins, who are third in OPS this month as the team continues to push clear in the AL Wild Card conversation.
The Diamondbacks will send out lefty Jordan Montgomery, who hasn’t found his footing after missing the start of spring training with Arizona. The lefty is striking out a career low 15% of batters which has seen his ERA spike to 5.71.
I can’t trust him as a home favorite against a quality team.
Cubs vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Pick: Giants (-105)
Shota Imanaga has had a quick fall from grace, posting a 6.00 ERA in four starts in the month of June after appearing to be a Cy Young candidate. He isn’t getting a break either, on the road against a top 10 hitting team against left handed pitching in the Giants.
Meanwhile, the Giants counter with a quality arm in Jordan Hicks, who has a 3.24 ERA on the year.
Braves vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Braves (-305)
Atlanta will send out NL Cy Young candidate Chris Sale against the lowly White Sox lineup and is rightfully north of a -300 favorite.
Chicago is 27th in OPS against southpaws and will struggle with the strikeout prowess of Sale.
Marlins vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Phillies (-305)
Zack Wheeler should continue to see his Cy Young odds shorten against the Marlins, indicated in the odds.
Wheeler has a 2.73 ERA behind an elite blend of fastball and offspeed pitches and should have little issue against Miami, who has the second lowest OPS in baseball this season.
Rangers vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
Pick: Orioles (-220)
It’s tough to bet on the Rangers as big underdogs as the team continues to struggle at the plate, 29th in OPS in the month of June as the team gets ready to face AL Cy Young contender Corbin Burnes.
Meanwhile, Jon Gray may be due for a stepback as we hit the second half of the season. Gray has an ERA of 3.03, which seems fine on the surface, but has a high hard-hit percentage of 43% (18th percentile), leading to an xERA of 4.31.
I can’t trust Texas, even at a big number.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Yankees (-135)
While the Yankees continue to struggle, I can’t trust the Blue Jays against a left hander like Carlos Rodon. Toronto is 28th in OPS when facing left handed pitching, so I’ll stick with New York.
Reds vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Reds (+110)
St. Louis continues to have a tough time with lefties, 29th in OPS against southpaws, so this should be a strong outing for Reds’ starter Andrew Abbott.
Guardians vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Royals (-105)
I’ll take Kansas City as small home underdogs, one of the best home teams in baseball this season at 27-15. Michael Wacha has had a fine season, posting a 4.07 ERA with a 3.60 xERA, but strong underlying metrics that include an 83rd percentile hard-hit percentage.
Tigers vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tigers (-165)
Jack Flaherty should have a clear edge in this one against the Angels as he continues to put together a monster season in Detroit. The right hander has a 2.92 ERA while ranking in the 95th percentile in terms of strikeout rate, punching out a third of batters he has faced this season.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles is hitting a measly .233 in the month of June.
