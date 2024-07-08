Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (How to Bet Braves-Diamondbacks on Monday)
The July 4 holiday is behind us, and while many people return to work to begin this week, there are several MLB teams that have an off day on Monday.
That leaves us with just seven games to bet today, but as always as SI Betting, we're going to share a moneyline bet for every single matchup.
There are a few series that are wrapping up on Monday, and a few starting, including the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Atlanta Braves in the late game on the slate.
New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction and Pick
Pick: Pirates -120
Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller struggled in his last two outings, giving up 10 runs (eight earned) to push his ERA to 3.48 on the season. However, I still think he gives the Pirates the advantage in this one.
Pittsburgh is 11-6 straight up when Keller is on the mound, and he's allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his last 10 starts. Meanwhile, New York Mets starter Christian Scott comes into this game with a 4.32 ERA, and New York is just 1-5 in his six starts.
Pittsburgh is in a prime spot to win the series finale tonight.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Nationals -115
This is a great spot for the Washington Nationals, as youngster Mitchell Parker (a lefty) should have a chance to shut down a St. Louis Cardinals lineup that is 29th in the league in OPS.
Miles Mikolas (5.19 ERA) gets the ball for St. Louis, and the Cards are just 8-10 in his 18 starts. I love the Nationals to pick up a win at home in this one.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Guardians -148
Neither Gavin Williams or Keider Montero has pitched well -- or pitched much -- in the 2024 season, so I'm going to roll with the team that has been better in 2024.
The Guardians still lead the AL Central division with a 56-32 record and plus-97 run differential while the Tigers are just minus-19 in their run differential this season. I expect them to grab a win on Monday.
Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction and Pick
Pick: Reds -180
Cincinnati is a must bet in this spot at home.
The Colorado Rockies are just 5-12 in Ryan Feltner's outings this season -- he's posted a 1-7 record of his own -- and Cincy has Andrew Abbott (8-6, 3.28 ERA) on the mound.
Back the Reds to snap their three-game skid tonight.
Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Twins -180
My favorite trends in Major League Baseball is back in action tonight.
Chicago White Sox starter Chris Flexen is on the mound against the Minnesota Twins, and the White Sox are just 2-16 when he pitches in 2024. So, we're betting the Twins -- even though they've yet to announce a starter -- on Monday.
Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Prediction and Pick
Pick: Angels +120
Davis Daniel is making just his third start of the season for the Los Angeles Angels, but I think he's in a prime spot to lead the Angels to an upset win.
The Texas Rangers have struggled on the road (18-27 straight up) this season, and starter Jon Gray has allowed nine, zero, eight and three runs over his last four starts. Gray's ERA has ballooned to 3.92 after he entered his June 17 start with a 2.17 mark.
I'll roll with the Angels at home in this one.
Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Pick: Braves -185
Chris Sale is on the mound for the Atlanta Braves, and that's been a great sign all season long, as he's posted a 2.71 and has led the Braves to an 11-5 record in his starts.
Yilber Diaz will make his Major League debut for the D-Backs in a tough spot against a Braves offense that is one of the best in baseball.
