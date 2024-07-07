Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (How to Bet Red Sox-Yankees Game 3)
Looking to close out the holiday weekend with some MLB winners?
You've come to the right place, as here at SI Betting, we give out a pick for every MLB game in action every day, including the 15-game slate on Sunday, July 7.
The oldest rivalry in baseball closes out this weeked with the New York Yankees hosting the Boston Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball, but before that we have several intriguing matchups to consider betting.
Here's a look at where I'm leaning for all 15 games today.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction and Pick
Pick: Braves -170
Simply put, Reynaldo Lopez has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, registering a 1.83 ERA for the Atlanta Braves while leading them to a 10-5 record in his 15 outings.
I have to give him the edge against Philadelphia's Michael Mercado, who is making just the third appearance of his MLB career.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Nationals +105
The Washington Nationals aren't a great team this season, but they do have a key advantage on Sunday with lefty DJ Herz on the bump.
The St. Louis Cardinals are just 29th in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching, a sign that Washington could get off to a fast start in this game. Plus, Kyle Gibson (3.88 ERA, 4.24 FIP) has been far from lights out in 2024.
I'll take the home underdog to win the series on Sunday.
New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mets -130
The Pittsburgh Pirates are starting reliever Luis Ortiz for the second time this season, and that could spell trouble.
Pittsburgh's bullpen is 27th in ERA (4.48) this season, so using an opener may not be as effective as it would like on Sunday.
Plus, New York Mets lefty Sean Manaea has been solid in 2024 with a 3.67 ERA, leading the Mets to a 10-6 record in 16 outings.
Detroit Tigers vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tigers -142
AL Cy Young candidate Tarik Skubal gets the ball for Detroit on Sunday, and the Tigers are a must bet when he's on the mound.
Not only has Skubal led the Tigers to an 11-6 record in his starts, but he's posted a 2.45 ERA overall. Meanwhile, Cincinnati Reds starter Graham Ashcraft has a 5.45 ERA in 14 starts, allowing at least three earned runs in eight straight starts.
San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians Prediction and Pick
Pick: Giants +110
I'm taking a shot on the San Francisco Giants and young starter Hayden Birdsong, who is 1-0 through two outings in MLB.
The Cleveland Guardians have struggled with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, going 6-9 in his outings while he's posted a 5.21 ERA.
Chicago White Sox vs. Miami Marlins Prediction and Pick
Pick: White Sox +124
Chicago is playing better as of late, winning five of its last 10 games, and it may have the edge over the struggling Miami Marlins on Sunday.
Miami is a dreadful 17-31 at home, and it looks to be going with a bullpen game in this matchup. Overall, Miami's 'pen is in the middle of the pack in ERA at 4.04. I don't mind a shot on the underdog in a matchup between two last-place teams.
Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Prediction and Pick
Pick: Twins -125
I love the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, as they'll send Simeon Woods Richardson (3.52 ERA) to the mound against Houston's Spencer Arrighetti (6.13 ERA).
Houston is somehow 7-8 in Arrighetti's outings this season, but he has multiple outings with seven or more earned runs in the past month. I'll gladly take the Twins, who are 10-4 when Woods Richardson takes the mound in 2024.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs Prediction and Pick
Pick: Angeles +120
Chicago Cubs youngster Hayden Wesneski recently returned to the rotation, and it hasn't gone well, as he's allowed eight runs in two starts (9.0 innings of work) while the Cubs have gone 0-2.
I think that will move to 0-3 on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, who have Jose Soriano (3.77 ERA) on the bump.
The Cubbies are in last place in the NL Central, and I'm far from sold on their offense -- 23rd in MLB in OPS. The underdog is worth a shot on Sunday.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rangers -135
Can the Texas Rangers win a third straight?
I'm willing to take a shot on them at home with Nathan Eovaldi (3.15 ERA) on the mound fresh off of seven scoreless innings in his first start of July.
Rays starter Zack Littell has been solid in 2024, but his ERA is much higher on the road (4.46) than it is at home (3.57). He's a fade candidate in this one.
Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Royals -162
Colorado Rockies starter Tanner Gordon is making his MLB debut on Sunday, but I don't think Colorado is going to pull off the win.
Brady Singer is on the bump for the Kansas City Royals, and he's been great in 2024, posting a 3.05 ERA and leading the Royals to a 10-7 record in his 17 starts. Trust the playoff-hopeful Royals to earn the win in this one.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland A's Prediction and Pick
Pick: Orioles -198
It's been pretty clear this season that Baltimore is a far better team than the lowly Oakland A's, but today's starting pitching matchup furthers that case.
The Orioles are 11-4 when Grayson Rodriguez is on the mound in 2024, while the A's are just 2-7 in Mitch Spence's nine starts since he joined the rotation. I'll lay the juice with the O's on Sunday.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Dodgers -162
Milwaukee Brewers veteran Dallas Keuchel is in trouble on Sunday against a Los Angeles Dodgers offense that is No. 1 in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching.
Keuchel has been in and out of the league the past few seasons, and he has a 6.75 ERA in two starts in 2024. I can't back him against one of baseball's best offenses on Sunday.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Prediction and Pick
Pick: Padres -162
Is this a bounce-back spot for Dylan Cease, who allowed six runs in his last start for the San Diego Padres?
I think so, as he'll take on Arizona Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson (5.42 ERA), who was rocked by the Padres in his last outing against them, giving up six runs in 3.1 innings.
Cease (4.24 ERA) has a 3.28 FIP this season, a sign he's due for some positive regression.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mariners -162
Seattle has been money at home this season (30-17), and it should tee off on Jose Berrios, who is due for some regression with a 5.07 FIP compared to his 3.63 ERA.
Plus, I love backing Mariners starter George Kirby, who has allowed two or fewer earned runs in six straight starts since the beginning of June, lowering his ERA to 3.32.
Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Prediction and Pick
Pick: Red Sox +130
The Yankees bounced back from a bad loss on Friday night, scoring 14 runs on Saturday to beat Boston and even this three-game set, but can they pull off a win on Sunday Night Baseball?
I'm not sold on it, especially with the struggling Luis Gil on the mound. The rookie had been lights out through the first 2.5 months of the season, but his ERA has ballooned from 1.82 on June 4 to 3.41 heading into this start.
He did allow just one run over five frames in his last start against Boston, but Gil's lack of command as of late is something to worry about for Yankee fans. He's allowed 13 walks in his last four starts, giving him very little margin for error -- especially against an offense like Boston's.
With New York struggling over its last 20 games, I'll take Boston as a short underdog to win the series.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.