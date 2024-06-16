Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (How to Bet Royals-Dodgers, Sunday's Slate)
We have a loaded slate, included a doubleheader between the Minnesota Twins and Oakland A's, leaving us with 16 games to bet on. Plus, Sunday Night Baseball features baseball's best rivalry -- the New York Yankees vs. the Boston Red Sox.
Here's a moneyline pick for each of the matchups on Sunday, along with a short breakdown of each game:
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Prediction and Pick
Pick: Cubs -130
The Cardinals have been rolling as of late, moving to No. 2 in the NL Central, but I'm fading them with Miles Mikolas (4.85 ERA) on the mound.
He's taking on Jameson Taillon (3.09 ERA), and the Cubs have been a much better team at home (19-14) than on the road this season.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Baltimore Orioles Prediction and Pick
Pick: Phillies +114
This game is really a toss up with two of the best pitchers in baseball (Zack Wheeler and Corbin Burnes) on the mound.
I'm going to take a shot on the Phillies as dogs, as they've only lost two starts by Wheeler (in 10 tries) since April 20. Wheeler has 2.16 ERA on the season and has allowed two or fewer earned runs in five straight starts.
Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Nationals -120
Mitchell Parker (3.21 ERA) has been solid for the Nationals as a rookie, and I think he has the edge over Jesus Luzardo (5.11 ERA) on Sunday. Luzardo has given up 14 runs over his last three starts, and the Marlins are just 4-7 straight up when he's on the mound this season.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rays -102
I'm fading Atlanta rookie Hurston Waldrep in this one, as he was rocked in his season debut, allowing seven runs in 3.2 innings in a loss to the Nationals.
Zach Eflin (3.61 Fielding Independent Pitching) gets the ball for the Rays, and they've been solid in his outings, going 7-5 straight up. Back the road dog with a pitching advantage in this one.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Guardians +110
Both Ben Lively and Jose Berrios have pitched well this season, but Berrios and the Blue Jays may have some cause for concern.
Berrios' FIP is nearly two runs higher than his ERA, and that's a concern against Lively (2.59 ERA, 3.86 FIP) , who has led the Guardians to a 7-3 record in his 10 outings in 2024.
San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Prediction and Pick
Pick: Padres -130
Dylan Cease is on the mound for the Padres, and I'm trusting him to beat the 32-37 Mets. Yes, New York has won four in a row, but Cease has a 3.36 ERA and a 3.02 FIP, looking like one of the better pitchers in the National League.
I expect the Mets streak to end today.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Brewers -135
Colin Rea has been on fire for the Brewers, allowing just two earned runs over his last three starts, moving Milwaukee to 9-4 in his outings this season.
The Brewers are elite at home (21-12) this season, and I think they get the best of Frankie Montas (4.55 ERA) on Sunday.
Oakland A's vs. Minnesota Twins (Game 1) Prediction and Pick
Pick: Twins -180
I'm probably going to take Minnesota in both games in this doubleheader.
The A's have dropped seven in a row, falling to 2-8 in their last 10 games, and now they'll send JP Sears to the mound in Game 1. Sears has been decent in 2024 -- posting a 4.02 ERA -- but the A's are just 5-9 in his starts.
I'll take a shot on the Twins, who are a much better team, to take Game 1.
Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Prediction and Pick
Pick: Astros -135
We don't have a starter for Houston in this game, but I'm still taking the Astros against Kenta Maeda (5.89 ERA).
The Tigers (now fourth in the AL Central) have been decent on the road (18-17), but I don't love them with Maeda on the mound.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Pirates -142
Another game where we don't have a starter -- this one for Pittsburgh -- but I'm fading Rockies starter Dakota Hudson (4.87 ERA).
The Rockies are just 3-10 straight up when he's on the mound this season.
Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants Prediction and Pick
Pick: Giants -192
Ben Joyce is getting the start as an opener for the Angels, and while I don't think he will struggle, this means that we're going to get a full game from the Los Angeles bullpen, which has a 5.11 ERA this season -- 29th in the NBA.
I have to take the Giants to win outright at home.
Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Dodgers -258
I love the Dodgers in a prime bounce-back spot for Tyler Glasnow, who lost to the New York Yankees his last time out.
Royals starter Brady Singer has struggled this month, allowing 16 hits and 10 runs in just two starts. Glasnow (2.79 FIP) is the unquestioned better starter in this game.
Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Pick: Diamondbacks -180
I don't ever bet on the 19-win Chicago White Sox, even against Jordan Montgomery, who has been awful with a 6.58 ERA this season.
The D-Backs are a. 500 team at home this season while Chicago is just 7-30 on the road.
Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mariners -142
Dane Dunning (4.80 ERA, 5.26 FIP) is on the mound for Texas, which is a great sign for Logan Gilbert (3.19 ERA) and the Mariners.
Texas has gone 6-5 in Dunning's starts this season, but he's allowed nine runs in 8.2 innings in this month. I have to take Seattle at home with the superior starter on the bump.
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Yankees -148
Marcus Stroman (2.82 ERA) and Kutter Crawford (3.47 ERA) should be a good matchup in this historic rivalry, but one stat stands out that leads to me backing New York.
The Sox are just 3-11 when Crawford starts this season.
This is the rubber match of a three-game set, and I'll trust the Yankees to bounce back after a poor showing on Saturday.
Oakland A's vs. Minnesota Twins (Game 2) Prediction and Pick
Pick: Twins -198
I expect Minnesota to at least split this doubleheader, so I'll take them in this game as well.
Chris Paddack has been up and down for the Twins, but they're 9-4 in his starts this season.
