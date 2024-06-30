Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (How to Bet Orioles-Rangers on Sunday)
What better way to kick off a Sunday with some morning Major League Baseball action that spans all the way intos Sunday Night Baseball with the defending World Series champs in action?
That's what we have with the 15-game MLB slate on Sunday, and there are plenty of ways to bet. Today, I'm focused on picking the winner of every game, something that we attempt to do every day here at SI Betting.
Let's get into Sunday's picks!
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction and Pick
Pick: Braves -185
Atlanta has crushed left-handed pitching so far this season, ranking in the top five in home runs and top 11 in OPS, and it gets a crack at lefty Bailey Falter on Sunday.
Falter has seen his ERA rise from 3.22 to 4.00 over the last month, and I think the Braves have the advantage at home where they are 26-13 this season.
Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Phillies -250
It's impossible to bet against Philadelphia Phillies lefty Ranger Suarez this season, as he's led the team to a 13-3 record and has posted a sub 2.00 ERA this season.
He should shut down a Miami Marlins offense that is one of the 10 worst in baseball in several key categories.
San Diego Padres vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Padres +110
Since May 17, San Diego Padres knuckleballer Matt Waldron has been lights out.
Over the course of eight starts, he has a 1.80 ERA and has led the Padres to a 6-2 record. He get a shot againt Josh Winckowski, who has been mainly working out of the bullpen for Boston this season, Given the Padres record when Waldron pitches, they're worth a shot as underdogs.
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Yankees -118
I'm going to take a shot on Gerrit Cole, who struggled in his last outing, and the New York Yankees to pick up a win in their series finale with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Jays starter Kevin Gausman has struggled as of late, allowing four or more runs in four of his five starts this month, pushing his ERA to 4.26 on the season.
The Yankees have struggled as of late, but they're worth a shot with their ace on the mound.
Washington Nationals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rays -192
The Washington Nationals are just 5-11 when Patrick Corbin is on the mound this season, and he's been struggling again in 2024, posting a 5.46 ERA.
Rays youngster Taj Bradley has allowed two or fewer runs in four starts in a row, which has really improved his season-long numbers, dropping his ERA to 3.81 and his WHIP to 1.14.
Houston Astros vs. New York Mets Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mets -148
Houston is going with a bullpen game, starting Shawn Dubin (5.64 ERA), and I think that'll be an issue against the New York Mets.
The Astros have a 3.70 bullpen ERA this season, but the Mets have been hot as of late -- winners of seven of their last 10 -- and have Luis Severino (3.29 ERA) on the bump. I'm not sold on Dubin and the Stros shutting down New York at home.
Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Brewers -180
The Chicago Cubs are an automatic fade when Kyle Hendricks is one the mound.
The veteran has a brutal 6.87 ERA, and the Cubs are 3-11 straight up in his 14 starts. Meanwhile, the Brewers are 11-5 when Freddy Peralta is on the mound and he's posted a much better 4.03 ERA and 3.53 FIP this season.
Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: White Sox -185
Two of the worst teams in MLB face off on Sunday, but Garrett Crochet should give the Chicago White Sox a massive edge.
Crochet has a 3.05 ERA and 2.54 FIP this season, leading a bad White Sox team to a 7-10 record in his starts. He takes on lefty Kyle Freeland, who has a 9.55 ERA and has only made a handful of starts due to injury in 2024.
Don't overthink this, Crochet is the pitcher to trust on Sunday.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Royals -135
The Royals have been one of the best home teams in the league this season, going 29-16, and they should keep that going on Sunday.
Kansas City has Seth Lugo (2.29 ERA) on the mound against Logan Allen (5.72 ERA), and the Royals are 11-6 straight up when Lugo pitches in 2024.
Give the Royals in this series finale.
Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis CardinalsPrediction and Pick
Pick: Cardinals -112
The Reds have not fared well when Hunter Greene is on the mound, going just 5-11 in his 16 outings in 2024.
Lance Lynn has pitched better for the Cardinals than you'd expect, posting a 3.86 ERA and leading St. Louis to a 9-7 record. I'll take a shot on the home team on Sunday.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Prediction and Pick
Pick: Dodgers -130
I can't back the Giants -- who have not announced a starter in this game -- if they run a bullpen game.
The Giants are in the bottom 10 in the league in bullpen ERA (4.44), and that's going to be a problem against the elite Dodgers offense.
Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels Prediction and Pick
Pick: Angels -112
Casey Mize has struggled in his last couple starts for the Detroit Tigers, and he won't have the advantage against Tyler Anderson (2.63 ERA).
Los Angeles hasn't been great this season, but it is .500 when Anderson is on the mound, much better than its 36-46 record.
Oakland A's vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Pick: D-Backs -198
I simply can't bet on the Oakland A's, especially with Luis Medina on the mound.
Oakland is just 1-4 when Medina pitches this season and he's put up a 5.63 ERA. Brandon Pfaadt is on the mound of the D-Backs, and while he hasn't been lights out, he does have a sub. 4.00 FIP, a sign he could be due for some positive regression going forward.
Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners Prediction and Pick
Pick: Twins -110
I'll take the Twins on the road with Joe Ryan (3.31 ERA) on the bump against Luis Castillo (3.79 ERA), who has seen his ERA jump from 2.99 to 3.79 this month.
Castillo is an ace, but the Mariners are struggling in his starts, going just 8-9 straight up.
Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles Prediction and Pick
Pick: Orioles -155
Sunday night baseball features two lefties -- Texas' Andrew Heaney and Baltimore's Cole Irvin -- but it's the O's who I believe have the edge in this one.
Texas is just 4-12 straight up when Heaney is on the mound (the O's are 10-5 when Irvin pitches), and Heaney has just two total outings with fewer than two runs allowed.
I'll trust the O's to nab a win at home tonight.
