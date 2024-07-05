Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (How to Bet Yankees-Red Sox Matchup)
Fresh out of the holiday on Thursday, Major League Baseball is back with 15 more games for us to dive into, with multiple afternoon matchups to get our weekend of betting started early!
Every day here at SI Betting, we give out a moneyline pick for every MLB game, and July 5 is no different.
With the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox renewing their historic rivalry tonight, let's break down that matchup -- and the rest on this 15-game slate -- for Friday.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs Prediction and Pick
Pick: Cubs -205
I don't love laying this price with the last-place Chicago Cubs, but Justin Steele (3.20 ERA) gives them a huge advantage over the Los Angeles Angeles and Griffin Canning (4.71 ERA).
Los Angeles has dropped four games in a row, and it is just 6-11 straight up when Canning is on the mound in 2024.
Steele has allowed three or fewer earned runs in seven straight starts, a solid floor that should give the Cubs a chance to win this afternoon.
New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction and Pick
Pick: Pirates -130
Happy Paul Skenes Day!
I'm rolling with the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie to earn another win on Friday, as he's 4-0 and the Pirates are 6-3 straight up in his nine starts this season.
Luis Severino gets the ball for the New York Mets, and he's been solid in 2024 -- posting a 3.42 ERA -- but the Mets are just 8-8 in his 16 outings.
Skenes has been red hot, allowing one or fewer runs in four straight starts. I'll roll with him on Friday.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Cardinals -185
I have to take Sonny Gray and the St. Louis Cardinals against Washington and Patrick Corbin on Friday.
Gray has been one of the best pitchers in the league, posting a 2.98 ERA and 2.56 FIP through 15 outings. Meanwhile, Corbin has a 5.49 ERA, and the Nationals are just 5-12 when he's on the bump.
Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Prediction and Pick
Pick: Red Sox +120
I can't back the New York Yankees right now, who have dropped eight of their last 10 games and three in a row against the Cincinnati Reds heading into Friday's matchup with Boston.
The Red Sox (2.67 ERA) should be able to lead Boston to a win in this one.
Chicago White Sox vs. Miami Marlins Prediction and Pick
Pick: White Sox +100
Both of these teams are in last place, but the Miami Marlins have struggled a lot at home (16-30 straight up).
Miami is going with a bullpen game in this matchup, which isn't ideal since it has a 4.10 bullpen ERA this season. Meanwhile, the White Sox will start youngster Drew Thorpe, who has allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his four starts in 2024.
Detroit Tigers vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction and Pick
Pick: Reds -115
I actually think Detroit Tigers starter Reese Olson (3.32 ERA, 2.90 FIP) is the better starter in this matchup with Carson Spiers and the Cincinnati Reds, but I can't get past one stat.
The Tigers are just 3-13 (!!) when Olson is on the mound this season. I'll take a shot on Cincy -- especially at home -- on Friday.
San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians Prediction and Pick
Pick: Guardians -170
Cleveland has been great this season, especially when righty Tanner Bibee is on the mound.
In 17 outings, Bibee has led Cleveland to a 14-3 record. I expect that to continue against the San Francisco Giants tonight.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction and Pick
Pick: Braves -148
Max Fried has been red hot as of late for the Atlanta Braves, leading them to a 12-4 record in his starts this season and lowering his ERA from 3.20 to 2.91 in his last three starts.
I'll give the star lefty a slight edge over Aaron Nola, who struggled in June, posting a 4.45 ERA in five starts.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rays +100
Texas Rangers starter Michael Lorenzen is due for some regression, as he's posted a 5.07 FIP so far in 2024 and his ERA jumped from 2.96 to 3.40 over the last month.
Tampa Bay has taken a step back in 2024, but it's three games over .500 on the road.
Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Prediction and Pick
Pick: Astros +136
Houston is rolling with a bullpen game this season, but it has been solid out of the pen (3.60 ERA) in 2024.
The Minnesota Twins are starting Pablo Lopez, who was an All-Star last season, but he has a 4.88 ERA in 2024. This is one of my favorite underdog bets to make tonight.
Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Royals -180
Kyle Freeland (7.94 ERA) is making another start for the Colorado Rockies, and I can't back him against another lefty -- Cole Ragans (3.33 ERA) -- on Friday.
Ragans has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 15 of his 18 starts this season, a great floor to set for a Kansas City team that is eyeing a playoff spot in 2024.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Prediction and Pick
Pick: Padres -112
San Diego has been hot as of late, winning seven of its last 10 games, and I will give the Padres a shot at home with two young pitchers on the mound.
Slade Cecconi (5.81 ERA) is on the mound for Arizona against Randy Vasquez (4.88 ERA), who had just one start where he allowed more than three earned runs in June. If he can keep that up, the Padres should be in a good spot at home.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland A's Prediction and Pick
Pick: Orioles -185
Can the A's keep their three-game winning streak going on Friday?
I'm not sold in this one, as Albert Suarez (2.43 ERA) has pitched well for the first-place Baltimore Orioles so far in 2024. Hogan Harris (3.18 ERA) could be due for some regression with a 4.77 FIP on the season.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mariners -148
Luis Castillo vs. Kevin Gausman should be a great pitching matchup, but the Seattle Mariners' home record is what is swaying me in this one.
Toronto is six games under .500 on the road, while Seattle is 29-16 at home, one of the best marks in the league.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Dodgers -185
When Tyler Glasnow is on the mound, the Los Angeles Dodgers are a must bet.
They're 11-6 in his 17 starts, and Glasnow has a 3.23 ERA and 2.69 FIP in 2024. That should be enough to take down the Milwaukee Brewers tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.