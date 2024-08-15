Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Predictions for Braves-Giants, Red Sox-Orioles)
Thursday brings a condensed slate in Major League Baseball, as a few teams are beginning their weekend series while others, like the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves, are wrapping up a four-game set.
Atlanta has lefty Max Fried on the mound against Giants ace Logan Webb, setting up an elite afternoon matchup in the Bay Area.
In the American League, the Boston Red Sox begin a crucial weekend stretch against the Baltimore Orioles with both teams chasing the New York Yankees in the AL East standings.
Here at SI Betting, we share a moneyline bet for every Major League Baseball game every day throughout the season. So, without further ado, let's dive into Thursday, Aug. 15's picks.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Oakland A's vs. New York Mets Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mets -180
The New York Mets are looking to take the third game -- and rubber match -- of their series with the Oakland A's on Thursday.
After bouncing back from a loss on Tuesday with a 9-1 on Wednesday, the Mets will have lefty Jose Quintana on the bump in this one. Quintana will have his hands full with an A's lineup that ranks 11th in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching this season.
Still, I think he has the edge in this game.
The A's are starting righty Mitch Spence, who became a starter midway through the season and has posted a 4.35 ERA and 4.45 FIP in 15 starts. Overall, the A's are just 4-11 straight up when Spence starts in 2024.
Not only that, but Oakland has been downright awful on the road in 2024, going 22-40 straight up. With the Mets boasting an over .500 record in Quintana's outings this season, I'lll bet on them to close out this series with a win.
Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mariners -155
Things are looking bleak for the Seattle Mariners, who have fallen 2.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West with the Astros on an eight-game winning streak.
Tonight, the Mariners are looking to avoid a sweep at the hand of the Detroit Tigers, who are rolling with a bullpen game with Alex Faedo as the opener.
Detroit has a respectable bullpen ERA of 4.10 this season, but I'm back Seattle on the road in this one.
Bryce Miller gets the ball for the M's, who are 14-9 in his outings, including an impressive 5-1 mark since the start of July. Miller has posted a 2.29 over his last six starts, and the Tigers are one of the few teams (24th in OPS) that struggle at the dish as much as the Mariners (28th in OPS).
Seattle is worthy of a bet as a road favorite today.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Dodgers -155
The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped the third game of their four-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers, but they'll get another chance to win the series this afternoon.
Jack Flaherty (9-5, 2.97 ERA) is making his third start of the season for the Dodgers after he was acquired at the trade deadline. Los Angeles is already 2-0 in his outings, and Flaherty has 16 outings this season with three or fewer earned runs allowed, putting him in a great spot to earn a win on a nightly basis.
For the Brewers, righty Tobias Meyers gets the start after tossing 7.1 scoreless frames in his last outing. That performance lowered Meyers' ERA to 2.79, but he still has a FIP north of 4.00 and an expected ERA of 3.90 on the season.
I think Meyers could be due for some regression against a loaded Dodgers lineup that now has Mookie Betts back and healthy.
I'll take a shot on the Dodgers to close out this series with a victory.
Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants Prediction and Pick
Pick: Giants -118
The Giants are hoping to avoid a sweep on Thursday afternoon after dropping their fourth straight game on Wednesday.
San Francisco can't score right now, putting up just five total runs in this series, but luckily it has ace Logan Webb on th bump today.
Webb pitched a shutout on July 31 and has been unhittable since that start, allowing just 13 hits and two earned runs over his last 21.2 innings (0.83 ERA).
He takes on Fried, who is making his third start since a short IL stint. In August, Fried has a 9.72 ERA, allowing 11 hits in 8.1 innings of work (two starts).
If there's a time to bet on the Giants to get back on track, it's when Webb is on the mound. San Francisco is 3-0 in his last three starts to move it to 12-13 in his outings in 2024.
Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Prediction and Pick
Pick: Orioles -148
Boston is seven games back of the Orioles entering Thursday's series opener, and it would love to go on a little win streak to cut into that gap.
But, I'm not sold on that starting on Thursday night.
The Orioles have trade-deadline acquisition Zach Eflin on the mound, and he's looking to improve to 3-0 in an O's uniform. In his three starts for Baltimore, Eflin has a 2.33 ERA, giving up just five earned runs in 19.1 innings of work.
He also picked up a win earlier this season against Boston as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.
For the Red Sox, Nick Pivetta is on the bump, and he's been the definition of inconsistent lately. Since the start of July, Pivetta has a 4.28 ERA, posting two starts with no earned runs, but also outings with four, seven and three earned runs.
With Boston's bullpen ranking 26th in the league in ERA, I have no choice but to back the O's at home.
Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Phillies -285
The Phillies are looking to build on their six-game lead in the NL East division when they host the Nationals and Mitchell Parker on Thursday.
Parker has been solid in 2024, posting a 3.83 ERA in 21 outings, but the lefty now has to face the No. 1 offense in Major League Baseball against left-handed pitching. Not ideal.
Plus, the Phillies have Cy Young candidate Zack Wheeler (11-5, 2.78 ERA) on the mound. Wheeler has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 18 of his 23 starts this season, holding the Nats to just two runs and three hits across 7.1 innings in a start back in May.
Wheeler is extremely hard to fade, especially this month. Through two August starts, Wheeler has a 1.29 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 14 innings of work.
Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Twins -115
The Minnesota Twins are slight favorites on the road on Thursday, and I think they'll give the reeling Texas Rangers some trouble tonight.
Texas has Cody Bradford on the mound in this one, and while the team is 5-1 in his outings, he's been used a little more like an opener in his last two starts, failing to pitch more than 5.0 innings.
That's an immediate concern since the Rangers' bullpen is downright awful, ranking 27th in MLB in bullpen ERA at 4.64.
Meanwhile, the Twins have gotten a ton out of Bailey Ober in the last two months, going 5-1 in his six starts while he's posted a 1.80 ERA, allowing three or fewer earned runs in each outing. Over that six-game stretch, Ober has allowed just 20 hits in 40.0 innings of work.
I expect him to dominate a Texas team that is just 3-7 in its last 10 games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.