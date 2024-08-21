Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Predictions for Giants, Diamondbacks and Dodgers)
Ready to bet some afternoon baseball?
Wednesday, Aug. 21 in Major League Baseball features several games with afternoon starts, and it closes out with a marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium.
As we do every day at SI Betting, I'm picking a moneyline winner for all 15 games on today's Major League Baseball slate, sharing a few breakdowns of some of my favorite games for the day.
Let's dive into today's picks -- which hopefully feature plenty of winners!
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Mets Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mets -130
New York is a prime spot to take this series with Sean Manaea (2.61 ERA over his last 10 starts) on the mound.
The Mets are 16-8 straight up in Manaea's starts this season, and they should tee off on Baltimore lefty Cole Irvin (4.85 ERA). The Mets come into this game No. 5 in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching.
Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Prediction and Pick
Pick: Red Sox +124
Boston has won one game and kept the other within a run in this series. As a road underdog, the Sox are 28-15 on the run line, and I wouldn't be shocked to see them pull off the upset against veteran Justin Verlander, who is making his return from the injured list tonight.
Verlander, who has not pitched since June, has a FIP of 4.99 on the season. I think this potent Boston offense is the side to back on Wednesday.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Texas Rangers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Pirates +136
I'm reluctantly betting the underdog in this matchup, as the Pirates will send veteran Domingo German to the mound for his first start of the 2024 season.
German has been fine in three outings out of the bullpen (3.00 ERA), but he also has struggled a bit with is command, walking three batters and hitting two more in 6.0 innings of work.
Still, I can't back the Texas Rangers when Andrew Heaney is on the bump. The lefty has a 4-13 record and 4.20 ERA, leading the Rangers to a 8-17 record in 25 outings. He's also allowed four or more runs in four of his last five starts.
Back the Pirates to win Wednesday's series finale.
Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants Prediction and Pick
Pick: Giants -238
This is no-brainer bet with ace Logan Webb on the mound for the Giants. Webb has allowed just two earned runs over his last four starts (29.1 innings of work), and he has been lights out at home, posting a 2.26 ERA this season.
Chicago, the worst offense in MLB, should struggle against him on Wednesday afternoon.
Minnesota Twins vs. San Diego Prediction and Pick
Pick: Twins +110
Can the Twins avoid the sweep?
After losing with Bailey Ober on the mound on Tuesday, Minnesota has lost some ground in the AL Central race. But, I think it can bounce back tonight.
The Twins have Simeon Woods Richardson on the bump in this one, and they've gone 14-7 in his 21 outings in 2024. Meanwhile, Matt Waldron has struggled a bit for the Padres, allowing five or more earned runs in three of his last four starts.
As good as the Padres have been over this recent 10-game stretch, I'm fading them with Waldron on the bump.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins Prediction and Pick
Pick: D-Backs -162
Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Nationals -155
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Prediction and Pick
Pick: Guardians +160
Can we really bet on the Yankees against a lefty after they lost to another one on Tuesday night?
New York is a bottom-10 offense against left-handed pitching, and its bullpen has been a disaster over the last month, blowing Tuesday's game late.
Now, Nestor Cortes gets the ball for the Yanks, and he's led them to just a 9-16 record in his 25 starts. I'll gladly take the underdog on Wednesday.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Reds -112
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction and Pick
Pick: Phillies -108
The Philadelphia Phillies have a chance to build their lead in the NL East tonight, and I think they get it done against the Atlanta Braves, who have lost Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley to major injuries.
There isn't nearly as much juice in the Braves' lineup as we expected there would be at this point in the season, and lefty Max Fried (tonight's starter) has struggled in August, allowing 13 runs (12 earned) in three starts (13.2 innings of work).
That's not going to cut it against the No. 1 offense in MLB against left-handed pitching, especially with Aaron Nola on the bump for the Phils. Nola has led Philly to a 16-9 record in his starts in 2024, allowing three or fewer earned runs in 20 of them.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Cardinals -115
Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago Cubs Prediction and Pick
Pick: Cubs -166
Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Royals -175
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland A's Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rays -130
Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Dodgers -185
Los Angeles Dodgers stater Jack Flaherty should have a field day against a weak Seattle offense that strikes out more than any other team in Major League Baseball.
Flaherty ranks in the 94th percentile in K percentage this season, and the Mariners have just three runs through two games in this series.
Trust the Dodgers to complete the sweep on Wednesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
