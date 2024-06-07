Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Take Boston in Battle of the Sox)
There's no better way to celebrate the start of the weekend than to sit back and cheer for a few bets across Major League Baseball. We have 14 games set to take place across the Majors and if it seems intimidating to handicap today's action, I'm here to help you out.
I'm going to go through each game and break down my pick for each one. Let's dive into it.
Twins vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Pirates +106
Mitch Keller has been on fire since getting off to a slow start to the season. He has allowed no more than one run in four of his last five starts. The Twins offense has been bad of late and it's not going to get easier for them going up against Keller today.
Brewers vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Braves vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Braves -210
No offense has been worse in Major League Baseball over the past month than the Washington Nationals, who have an OPS of .621 over that time span. Now, they have to take on Chris Sale who has an 8-1 record and a 3.06 ERA this season. Braves all day.
Orioles vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles -116
I still think the Rays are one of the most overvalued teams in the betting market this season. The Orioles rank third in OPS over the past month while the Rays come in at 28th, while also rocking one of the worst bullpens. One top of all that, the O's are starting Cole Irvin (2.84 ERA) against the Aaron Civale (5.37 ERA). Baltimore is the obvious pick.
Dodgers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Yankees +108
The Yankees have statistically been the best team in baseball this season so I'm surprised they're this big of underdogs to the Dodgers at home on Friday night. Over the last 30 days, the Yankees have an eye-popping OPS of .825 while the Dodgers have an OPS of just .708, which ranks 14th in the Majors. I'll take New York at home.
Cubs vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Reds -110
After a terrible start to the season, the Reds offense is starting to wake up so it's time to buy some stock in Cincinnati. They're fifth in the Majors in OPS over the last 30 days while the Cubs are 29th in that time span.
Guardians vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Guardians -126
The Marlins may have the better pitching matchup with Ryan Weathers (3.41 ERA) taking on Logan Allen (5.83 ERA), but what's more important is that both pitchers are lefties. The Guardians have been specifically better against left-handed pitchers this season, ranking sixth in OPS against lefties compared to the Marlins who are dead last in that stat with an OPS of just .589.
Giants vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Giants -120
Not only do the Rangers have one of the worst bullpens in the Majors, but their offense has been terrible lately as well. They rank 25th in OPS over the last 30 days. I can't find a single reason to back the Rangers at home in this interleague showdown.
Mariners vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Royals +106
We have a chance to bet on the Royals, who are second in OPS over the past 30 days, as underdogs against the Mariners, who are 26th in that stat over the same time frame. Sure, Bryce Miller is on the mound for Seattle, but I can't trust this Mariners offense enough to bet on them as road favorites.
Red Sox vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Red Sox -110
I'll back Boston as a pick'em in the battle of the Sox. I see now reason why the odds should be this close considering the Red Sox have had a top 10 offense in the Majors almost all season while Chicago has been one of the worst.
Rockies vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rockies +158
Austin Gomber, despite having to pitch at Coors Field, has been fantastic this season with a 3.06 ERA. If there's any time you want to take a shot on Colorado as a big underdog, the time to do it is when Gomber's on the mound.
Astros vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Astros -184
The Astros' offense has woken up and now rank fourth in the Majors in OPS over the last 30 days while batting .260 over that stretch. With Framber Valdez (3.95 ERA) on the mound, the Astros have a chance to win this game running away.
Blue Jays vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Athletics +136
The A's might be a better team than people think. They have one of the best bullpen ERAs in Major League Baseball, while the Blue Jays have one of the worst. Hogan Harris has also pitched well in his first handful of starts, sporting a 3.14 ERA. We should feel comfortable betting against the Blue Jays this season.
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks -102
The Diamondbacks offense has better numbers than the Padres over the last 30 days, with a .701 OPS compared to a .683 OPS for San Diego. With a game that is close to a coin flip in my opinion, I'll back the slight underdog in Arizona.
