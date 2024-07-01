Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Trust Hunter Brown, Astros vs. Blue Jays)
It’s a unique Monday in Major League Baseball with a lot of teams moving to the following series to start this week with every team in action on July 4, a Thursday this season.
So, we only have three games to digest on Monday, but still plenty of betting intrigue across the condensed slate, including assessing the Houston Astros, fresh off a scorching June that has put the team back in the postseason mix.
Can Houston keep it rolling on Monday in Toronto?
Here’s our look at the three game card on Monday with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Astros vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Astros (-145)
Houston is fresh off tying the big league high for wins in the month of June as the team is back over .500 on the year.
The Astros should keep it rolling against the Blue Jays as the team sends out Hunter Brown, who is starting to look like the promising pitching prospect the club had hoped for.
Brown was excellent in June, pitching to a 1.16 ERA in five starts while allowing only four earned runs (three on home runs).
The right hander is still due some positive regression, posting an xERA that is more than one run less than his actual ERA (3.33 vs. 4.37), so I’ll ride with the streaking Astros.
Mets vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mets (-115)
While MacKenzie Gore has emerged as a key piece in the Nationals pitching staff, the Mets present a challenging task for the lefty arm.
New York ranks fourth in OPS against southpaws this season, which should play at nicely in D.C. on Monday as the team counters with fellow lefty David Peterson.
The Nationals struggle a ton with lefty pitching, ranking 28th in OPS.
Give me the Mets in a coin flip matchup.
Brewers vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rockies (+135)
The Rockies are a live underdog on Monday against the Brewers given the pitching matchup.
Austin Gomber, a lefty, will face a strong Brewers lineup but one that has struggled against left handed pitching, ranking bottom 10 in OPS on the year.
Further, Gomber thrives at home, posting a 3.57 ERA at the typical hitter friendly Coors Field, far better than 5.44 on the road.
I’ll take a shot on the home underdogs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.