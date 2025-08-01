MLB World Series Odds for Every Team Following 2025 Trade Deadline
There’s been some intriguing line movement in the World Series market just since Thursday evening into Friday morning.
As the dust settled on the MLB Trade Deadline, the key contenders stayed put — for the most part — but there were some significant price changes. The most significant jump was the Yankees leapfrogging over Philadelphia from +900 to +800 after Brian Cashman fortified the bullpen with three relief aces in Camilo Doval, David Bednar and Jake Bird for nine prospects. He also added infielder Jose Caballero as a backup option to Anthony Volpe in addition to last week’s deal for third baseman Ryan McMahon.
While the Phillies stayed stagnant at +850, they added relief pitcher Jhoan Duran to patch up some leakiness in the saves department to a team that has smelt World Series success for several years. Even still, the Yankees’ moves made oddsmakers drop their division rival Mets from +850 to +950. The Mets added Gregoty Soto and Ryan Helsley to their staff and have a half-game lead on Philadelphia heading into Friday night’s games.
Don’t blink, Carlos Correa is an Astro again. He and Jesus Sanchez join Houston, which has a 4.5 game lead in the AL West. The Astros jumped from +1100 to +1200 into Friday
Despite acquiring two of the best hitters to get dealt this last week in Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor, the Mariners dropped from +1600 to +1700 over the last 24 hours.
The Red Sox, who are five games back from the Blue Jays in the AL East, added staff support in reliever Steven Matz from the Cardinals and a rotation option in Dustin May from the Dodgers, but the odds shift hit them from +2700 to +3000.
The Angels and Diamondbacks were the latest to cannonball into the +10000 end of the pool.
2025 MLB World Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers +240
- New York Yankees +800
- Philadelphia Phillies +850
- New York Mets +950
- Detroit Tigers +1000
- Houston Astros +1100
- Toronto Blue Jays +1300
- Chicago Cubs +1300
- Seattle Mariners +1700
- Milwaukee Brewers +1700
- San Diego Padres +1900
- Boston Red Sox +3000
- Texas Rangers +3200
- Tampa Bay Rays +9000
- Cincinnati Reds +10000
- San Francisco Giants +12000
- Kansas City Royals +15000
- Cleveland Guardians +20000
- St. Louis Cardinals +41000
- Minnesota Twins +85000
- Washington Nationals +100000
- Atlanta Braves +100000
- Arizona Diamondbacks +100000
- Los Angeles Angels +100000
- Pittsburgh Pirates +100000
- Baltimore Orioles +100000
- Chicago White Sox +100000
- Miami Marlins +100000
- Athletics +100000
FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.