Mount St. Mary's vs. Duke Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 1 seed in the East Region, Duke, will begin its quest to a National Championship as an overwhelming favorite against No. 16 seed Mount Saint Mary’s, who defeated American in the First Four on Wednesday night.
The Blue Devils are the betting favorites to win it all but have some injury questions looming with Cooper Flagg battling an ankle injury. What will be the impact on this game with such a lopsided spread? We have you covered with a full betting preview below!
Mount Saint Mary’s vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mount Saint Mary’s: +32.5 (-115)
- Duke: -32.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Mount Saint Mary’s: +7000
- Duke: -13300
Total: 140.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Mount Saint Mary’s vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21st
- Game Time: 2:50 PM EST
- Venue: Lenovo Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Mount Saint Mary’s Record: 22-12
- Duke Record: 31-3
Mount Saint Mary’s vs. Duke Key Players to Watch
Mount Saint Mary’s
Dole Adebayo: The big man had a monster effort against American in the First Four, scoring 22 points to go with four rebounds and a block. A capable three-point shooter at 32%, Adebayo is going to have his hands full with the likes of Flagg and Khalam Maluach down low.
Duke
Cooper Flagg: Flagg left the ACC Tournament quarterfinals with a sprained ankle, but is expected to be full go for this game and the NCAA Tournament. The Wooden Award favorite led Duke in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks per game as the best player in the country. How will he handle his first (and very likely only) March Madness run?
Mount Saint Mary’s vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
Duke may not be interested in running up the score with its best player already nursing an ankle injury and the team’s defense profiles to completely overwhelm Mount Saint Mary’s, who will struggle to run its offense.
The Mountaineers’ offense has been a poor ball-handling one all year, bottom 10 in the country in turnover rate and will struggle to find much headway against a Duke team that ranks as the tallest team in the country.
Meanwhile, Mount Saint Mary’s defense does a good job of keeping teams outside the paint and forcing teams to work through its sets while bolstering a top 100 defensive rebounding rate in the country.
In a game that should feature limited free throws, a constant running clock should help the under as long as Duke takes a more methodical approach in this one.
With Flagg potentially limited, that would play more of a role on the offensive side of the floor as Duke looks to run through its sets and cruise to a defensive-minded victory.
PICK: UNDER 140.5 (-105, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.