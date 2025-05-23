Mystics vs. Aces Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, May 23
A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces picked up their first win of the 2025 season earlier this week against the Connecticut Sun, and they find themselves as major favorites on Friday night against an upstart Washington Mystics group.
Washington opened the 2025 season with wins over Atlanta and Connecticut, but it dropped Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Valkyries by two points – 76-74.
After making three early picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft (although Georgia Amoore is out for the season with a torn ACL), the Mystics could be a sneaky playoff team in 2025.
Meanwhile, the Aces are still getting used to things with Jewell Loyd in the fold, as she scored 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting against Connecticut.
Can the Aces pick up a second win this season and cover this 13.5-point spread?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s contest.
Mystics vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mystics +13.5 (-110)
- Aces -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +630
- Aces: -1050
Total
- 165 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mystics vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 23
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Mystics record: 2-1
- Aces record: 1-1
Mystics vs. Aces Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Aaliyah Edwards – out
- Georgia Amoore – out
Aces Injury Report
- Megan Gustafson – out
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Mystics vs. Aces Players to Watch in Prop Market
Washington Mystics
- Kiki Iriafen Double-Double
Rookie Kiki Iriafen has made an impact right away for Washington, averaging 13.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 30.1 minutes per game.
The rookie has two games with a double-double already in 2025, and she’s dominated on the glass in the Mystics’ last two contests, grabbing 26 boards.
Bettors likely will get some favorable odds for Iriafen to get a double-double again, but with Aaliyah Edwards still out with an injury, the rookie should see an expanded role on Friday night.
Mystics vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
The Mystics are 2-1 against the spread this season, and they’ve done a solid job scoring the ball, ranking sixth in the WNBA in offensive and net rating.
The Aces are a major step up in class from Atlanta, Connecticut and Golden State, but it’s worth noting that the Sun only lost by 15 to Las Vegas in a game that Loyd played really well. The All-Star guard struggled in her Aces debut, scoring just five points in a loss to the New York Liberty.
Washington doesn’t have the All-Star talent that the Aces do, but it is a better team than the Sun. The Mystics also were one of the better teams in the W against the spread last season despite many people expecting them to finish at the bottom of the standings after Elena Delle Donne retired.
Since the Aces have not shot the ball that well (ninth in effective field goal percentage), I wouldn’t be shocked to see this Mystics team (fourth in eFG%) hang around on Friday.
Pick: Mystics +13.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here. You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.