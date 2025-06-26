Mystics vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, June 26
The Las Vegas Aces edged out the Washington Mystics 75-72 in their first meeting of the season on May 23, marking their fifth straight win against them — though Washington has covered the spread in five of the last six head-to-head contests.
They enter this matchup riding the momentum of a dominant 85-59 victory over the Connecticut Sun, bringing their record to 7-7 on the season. Following this game, they’ll hit the road to take on the Phoenix Mercury.
The Mystics arrive on Thursday with a 68-64 upset over the Lynx right behind them, improving to 7-8 on the season.
Let’s look at the betting board for a player prop and game prediction to consider.
Mystics vs. Aces Odds, Run Line and Total
Spread
- Mystics +8 (-110)
- Aces -8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mystics (+300)
- Aces (-400)
Total
- Over 160 (-108)
- Under 160 (-112)
Mystics vs. Aces Injury Reports
Washington Mystics
None
Las Vegas Aces
Emily Engstler - Out
Brittany Sykes - Day-to-Day
Megan Gustafson - Out
Cheyenne Parker-Tyus - Out
Mystics vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Amazon Prime Video, MNMT, and Vegas 34
- Mystics Record: 7-8
- Aces Record: 7-7
Mystics vs. Aces Best MLB Prop Bet
- A’ja Wilson Over 21.5 Points (-120 at FanDuel)
I like the price enough on A’ja Wilson’s points prop based on her consistent volume and the matchup. Wilson is averaging 21.2 points per game this season and has scored 20 or more in seven of her last nine contests, including a dominant 25-point effort just two games ago. With the Aces missing key frontcourt contributors like Megan Gustafson and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, Wilson is carrying even more of the offensive load.
The Mystics rank an average No. 7 overall in defensive efficiency. Then there’s added fatigue around her in production since the Aces played last night, meaning they’ll rely even more on Wilson to carry the team through potential fatigue. She just cleared this line with 22 points against the lowly Connecticut Sun and hit a career milestone of 5,000 points, so we’re backing her to keep that rhythm going into Thursday.
Mystics vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
There’s a strong case to back the Washington Mystics against the spread on Thursday night, as they face a Las Vegas Aces team that’s playing on the second night of a back-to-back for the first time this season. While Las Vegas looked dominant in a 26-point win over the Sun on Wednesday, they now face a much more rested Mystics squad that hasn’t played since Tuesday — and rest could play a critical role.
The Aces rank just eighth in net rating, while the Mystics sit right behind at ninth, showing that these teams have performed similarly overall.
Washington has won three of its last four games and just upset the mighty Minnesota Lynx without leading scorer Sykes, who remains questionable for Thursday. But even without Sykes, the Mystics have proved impressive depth, with Shakira Austin and rookie Kiki Iriafen combining for 36 points and dominating the frontcourt.
Austin’s massive 36.5% usage rate Tuesday underscores her central role in the offense, and her matchup inside is critical against a Vegas team that may lack the same defensive energy on no rest. In their previous meeting this season, Vegas narrowly escaped with a 75-72 win — suggesting the current eight-point spread may be inflated. With a rest advantage, recent momentum, and proven ability to compete without their top scorer, the Mystics are well-positioned to cover.
Pick: Mystics +8 (-110 at FanDuel)
FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.