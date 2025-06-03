Mystics vs. Fever Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The WNBA Commissioner’s Cup rolls on with the Washington Mystics taking on the Indiana Fever in the first of three matchups on Tuesday night.
Washington won the first meeting between these teams last week, knocking off Indiana with Caitlin Clark (quad) out of the lineup. Unfortunately, the star guard will once again miss Tuesday’s game.
The Mystics (3-4) have been impressive to start 2025, as first-round picks Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron have made immediate impacts.
Meanwhile, the Fever are just 2-4 (0-2 without Clark) and struggling a little offensively. Kelsey Mitchell’s shot has not been falling as of late, as she’s shot 4-for-16 and 4-for-15 in her last two games.
Can the Fever turn things around as home favorites?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this Commissioner’s Cup matchup on Tuesday.
Mystics vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mystics +4 (-112)
- Fever -4 (-108)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +150
- Fever: -180
Total
- 161.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mystics vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Mystics record: 3-4
- Fever record: 2-4
Mystics vs. Fever Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
Fever Injury Report
- Sydney Colson – day-to-day
- Sophie Cunningham – day-to-day
- Caitlin Clark – out
Mystics vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets
Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kiki Iriafen OVER 21.5 Points and Rebounds (-120)
Iriafen is off to a great start in her rookie season, averaging 13.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game while recording four double-doubles.
She’s started every game this season, and even with Shakira Austin and Aaliyah Edwards back in action, Iriafen still has a major role in this rotation.
Through seven games, the rookie forward has 22 or more points and rebounds in five games, finishing with at least 18 points and rebounds in every contest.
I like this matchup for her against an Indiana team that allowed 16 points and eight boards (on just 13 shots) to the rookie in their matchup last week.
Mystics vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why oddsmakers aren’t giving the Mystics enough respect in this matchup:
Are we sure that the Clark-less Fever should be favored in this matchup?
Indiana is 0-2 since the star guard went down with a quad injury, and Kelsey Mitchell has struggled shooting the ball (8-for-31 from the field) during that stretch. The Fever thrive on the offensive end (fifth in offensive rating) but a lot of that is tied to Clark’s impressive shot-making and elite passing.
With the star guard out and Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson both on the injury report, the Fever could be in trouble in this matchup.
The Mystics, on the other hand, are 3-4 straight up this season and 3-2 against the spread as underdogs. Washington has a solid young core led by Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, and Brittney Sykes has played at an All-Star level early on this season.
Washington already beat the Fever as an underdog last Wednesday, and it enters this game with the No. 5 defense in the WNBA.
I think this spread is a little too wide – even with the Fever at home.
Pick: Mystics +4 (-112 at DraftKings)
