Mystics vs. Fever Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA on Wednesday, June 19
Don’t look now, but Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have won two games in a row, riding huge games from Clark and Aliyah Boston to beat the Chicago Sky on Sunday.
Now, Indiana is set as a favorite against the Washington Mystics (2-12 this season), who have also won back-to-back games after losing their first 12 of the season.
The Mystics lost to Indiana earlier this season, and Clark went off in that game, dropping 30 points on 7-of-13 shooting from beyond the arc.
These two teams are the worst in the league in net rating, but oddsmakers believe there is a pretty wide gap between them. Who should we bet on tonight?
Mystics vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mystics +4.5 (-110)
- Fever -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +160
- Fever: -192
Total
- 166 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mystics vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to watch (TV): NBA TV
- Mystics record: 2-12
- Fever record: 5-10
Mystics vs. Fever Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Shakira Austin – out
- Brittney Sykes – out
Fever Injury Report
- Temi Fagbenle – out
- Damiris Dantas – out
Mystics vs. Fever Key Players to Watch
Washington Mystics
Aaliyah Edwards: With Shakira Austin (hip) still out, rookie Aaliyah Edwards is in line for a major role going forward. She’s averaging 9.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game on the season, but since the start of June, she’s started six games and is averaging 12.7 points and 9.3 boards per game while shooting 63.0 percent from the field.
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: Caitlin Clark has put together two big games in her last four contests, and she torched Washington for 30 points on 8-of-15 shooting (7-for-13 from 3) in their first meeting this season. Clark is still only shooting 38.3 percent from the field, but she’s coming into her own through 15 WNBA games. She is a great player to target in the prop market tonight.
Mystics vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
I’m actually pretty bullish on the Fever this season for a few reasons.
Indiana has struggled against the top teams in the league – going a combined 0-9 against the Connecticut Sun, Seattle Storm, New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces. However, against the Chicago Sky, Los Angeles Sparks, Mystics and Atlanta Dream, they are 5-1.
That tells me that the Fever are starting to find their footing against teams on their level despite playing a tough schedule to open the season.
Washington has struggled on the offensive end more than anything in 2024, ranking dead last in the W in offensive rating, and I think that benefits the Fever. Indiana’s Achilles heel has been on the defensive end, but it held on to beat this Washington team earlier this month.
I’ll lay the points with the Fever at home against a team on their level.
Pick: Fever -4.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.