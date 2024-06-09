Mystics vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA Commissioner's Cup (Trust NY?)
The New York Liberty won their sixth straight game on Saturday afternoon, knocking off the then-undefeated Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Now, the Liberty have a quick turnaround on the second day of a back-to-back against the league’s worst team, the 0-11 Washington Mystics.
Washington has struggled mightily on offense in 2024, and it narrowly lost its last game at home against the Indiana Fever, allowing Caitlin Clark to drop 30 points.
With Shakira Austin, arguably the team’s best offensive player, out of the lineup with a hip injury, can the Mystics compete with one of the league’s best teams on Sunday?
Here’s a look at the latest odds and my best bet for this afternoon matchup:
Mystics vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mystics +14.5 (-108)
- Liberty -14.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +800
- Liberty: -1350
Total
- 157.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mystics vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 9
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to watch (TV): Monumental Sports Network, YES Network, WNBA League Pass
- Mystics record: 0-11
- Liberty record: 10-2
Mystics vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Shakira Austin – out
- Brittney Sykes – out
Liberty Injury Report
- Nyara Sabally – out
- Courtney Vandersloot – day-to-day (personal)
Mystics vs. Liberty Key Players to Watch
Washington Mystics
Aaliyah Edwards: Rookie Aaliyah Edwards has been thrust into a bigger role with Austin out, and she’s thriving. The first-round pick has three straight games with at least 10 points and nine rebounds, putting up 15.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per game over that stretch. She’ll have a tough matchup down low with Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, but Edwards is the piece the Mystics need to build around going forward.
New York Liberty
Sabrina Ionescu: Don’t look now, but Sabrina Ionescu is starting to heat up. The All-Star guard has two 24-point games in her last three matchups, shooting 8-for-16 from the field and 2-for-6 from 3 in the win over the Connecticut Sun on Saturday. Can she stay hot to lead the Liberty to a seventh straight win?
Mystics vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
The Liberty have struggled covering the spread this season, including in their season opener against this Mystics team, but I can’t bet on Washington right now with Austin out.
Washington ranks dead last in offensive rating by a wide margin this season, and it’s not a great defensive team either, clocking in at No. 9 in the W through 11 games.
This is a tough spot for New York on a back-to-back – especially since Courtney Vandersloot (personal) is likely out, but I think the Liberty offense will be too much to handle for the Mystics.
After Saturday’s win, the Liberty rank No. 1 in the league in offensive rating and No. 2 in effective field goal percentage.
New York won the first meeting between these teams by five points on a night where Ionescu and Stewart shot a combined 7-for-21 from the field and scored just 23 points.
I don’t see that happening again, especially with Washington down two key rotation players.
Pick: Liberty -14.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
