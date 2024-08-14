Mystics vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Aug. 15 (Minnesota Undervalued?)
The Minnesota Lynx had an elite start to the 2024 WNBA season, and they’ll look to keep that going out of the Olympic break on Thursday.
After superstar Napheesa Collier missed time at the end of the first half of the season with a foot injury, she is expected to be back in action after playing in the Olympics with Team USA.
Collier and company will take on the Washington Mystics, who have just six wins in the 2024 season, at home tonight.
Washington’s playoff hopes are slim, but the long Olympic break may allow the team to get key rotation players like Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin back in the lineup.
Let’s dive into the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for the Thursday night’s matchup.
Mystics vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mystics +8.5 (-112)
- Lynx -8.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +350
- Lynx: -455
Total
- 155.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mystics vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 15
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN3
- Mystics record: 6-19
- Lynx record: 17-8
Mystics vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Olivia Epoupa – day-to-day
Lynx Injury Report
Mystics vs. Lynx Key Players to Watch
Washington Mystics
Shakira Austin: The Mystics have only had Austin for six games – going 0-6 in them – but she’s scored the ball at an impressive rate, averaging 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds in just 21.5 minutes per game. Austin reportedly has been ramping up in practice to return after the break.
Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier: Lynx fans had to be happy to see Collier play in the Olympics after she had a foot injury ahead of the All-Star Game. Collier is one of the best players in the league and has led Minnesota to a top-three record so far in 2024 by averaging 20.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
Mystics vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
This game will be the first of two straight between the Lynx and Mystics, and Minnesota already has a win over Washington earlier this season.
The Lynx took that game by seven points at home, but Collier (foot) was not in the lineup.
So, with the MVP candidate back in action, I expect the Lynx to roll at Target Center.
Minnesota ranks No. 1 in the league in defensive rating and No. 4 in net rating while the Mystics are just ninth in offensive rating, so we could see a low-scoring game on the Washington side.
Washington is 15-8-1 against the spread as an underdog this season, but the Lynx are still an impressive 15-11 ATS overall in 2024. I like taking Minnesota at home with it at nearly full strength for the first time in a while.
Pick: Lynx -8.5 (-108)
