Mystics vs. Sky WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Aug. 28 (Washington Undervalued?)
The Washington Mystics have won back-to-back games – knocking off the Seattle Storm on Monday as 10.5-point underdogs – to pull to within 3.5 games of a playoff spot this season.
The Mystics likely won’t make the playoffs, but the Chicago Sky – their opponent on Wednesday – are in trouble of losing their spot in the playoff picture. Chicago is 11-18, just one game up on the Atlanta Dream entering Wednesday’s game.
Angel Reese and company need to handle business, especially as home favorites, against a Mystics team that is below them in the standings. A win would snap a three-game losing streak for the Sky.
Let’s dive into the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this matchup on Wednesday night.
Mystics vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mystics +3 (-112)
- Sky -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +130
- Sky: -160
Total
- 160.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Mystics vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 28
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Mystics record: 8-22
- Sky record: 11-18
Mystics vs. Sky Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Shakira Austin – day-to-day
- Karlie Samuelson – day-to-day
Sky Injury Report
- Elizabeth Williams – out
Mystics vs. Sky Key Players to Watch
Washington Mystics
Brittney Sykes: Finally healthy, Sykes is showing why she’s such an important piece of the puzzle for the Mystics. The 30-year-old guard has 48 points over her last two games and is averaging 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in 2024.
Chicago Sky
Angel Reese: A candidate for the Rookie of the Year award, Reese has been a double-double machine – and an elite rebounder – in 2024. The problem? She’s simply not efficient enough as a scorer – yet – shooting 38.7 percent from the field and 18.2 percent from beyond the arc. She's putting up 13.5 points and 12.9 rebounds per game, but Reese is shooting just 23-for-71 (32.3 percent) since the Olympic break.
Mystics vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
Washington continues to thrive against the spread as an underdog, covering and winning outright against Seattle to move to 17-10-1 ATS as a dog in 2024.
The Mystics could be down a key player in Shakira Austin, who went down with an ankle injury on Monday, but Sykes’ presence has rejuvenated the team over the last few games.
The Sky are in the midst of one of their worst stretches of the season, falling to seventh in the league in net rating and 5-9 against the spread at home.
Without Marina Mabrey, I’m not sold on the Sky blowing the Mystics out with a potent offensive attack, which certainly opens up a chance for the Mystics to cover.
Chicago has gone just 4-10 straight up at home this season, so I don’t mind taking the points in this matchup with the Mystics pushing for a playoff spot.
Pick: Mystics +3 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
