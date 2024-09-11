Mystics vs. Sky WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Sept. 11 (Can Mystics Cover?)
Can the Chicago Sky rally to make the playoffs even with Angel Reese out for the season?
Chicago is two games up on the Washington Mystics heading into Wednesday night’s matchup as it looks to hold off both the Mystics and Atlanta Dream for the final playoff spot in the league.
Chicago picked up a huge win as an underdog against the Dallas Wings on Sunday, and now it is favored by 3.5 points at home. Washington will look to play spoiler down the stretch of the regular season, especially now that Shakira Austin (ankle) is back in the lineup.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch and my best bet for Wednesday’s contest.
Mystics vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mystics +3.5 (-112)
- Sky -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +140
- Sky: -166
Total
- 161.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mystics vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 11
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Mystics record: 11-24
- Sky record: 13-22
Mystics vs. Sky Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- None to report
Sky Injury Report
- Angel Reese – out
- Elizabeth Williams – out
- Brianna Turner – day-to-day
Mystics vs. Sky Key Players to Watch
Washington Mystics
Shakira Austin: Austin returned to the lineup on Sept. 9, but she played less than 10 minutes in the game, scoring two points on 1-of-6 shooting. One of the better offensive players for the Mystics when she’s healthy, Austin will look to bounce back – even if it’s on limited minutes – against Chicago.
Chicago Sky
Kamilla Cardoso: In her first game without Angel Reese, Cardoso put together a strong performance, scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Since the Olympic break, Cardoso is averaging 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 62.1 percent from the field.
Mystics vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
Yes, the Sky took down the Dallas Wings without Reese, but I don’t want to lay points with them at home where they are just 7-11 against the spread this season.
Losing Reese forces an already thin bench to play more, and the Sky have shown some offensive deficiencies since trading away Marina Mabrey.
Meanwhile, the Mystics have been money on the road – and as underdogs. Washington is 20-11-1 ATS as an underdog and 12-5-1 ATS on the road.
With a chance to stay in the playoff mix on the line, I’ll roll with the Mystics to keep this one close.
Pick: Mystics +3.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.