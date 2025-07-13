Mystics vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, July 13
Both the Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics are in the mix for a playoff spot in the WNBA this season, as Seattle has won seven of its last 10 games to move to fourth in the standings ahead of Sunday’s action.
The Mystics, who are currently 10-10 and tied with several teams in the standings, have won six of their last 10 games heading into a road date with Skylar Diggins and company.
While the Storm have been playing well, a shocking loss to the Connecticut Sun last week is something to monitor heading into a matchup with a young, defensive-minded Mystics squad.
Washington has won just three games on the road this season, so it’s not a surprise that the Storm are 6.5-point favorites in this matchup.
Here’s a betting breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, player props to bet and my prediction for this interconference clash.
Mystics vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mystics +6.5 (-115)
- Storm -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +220
- Storm: -270
Total
- 159.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mystics vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 13
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Mystics record: 10-10
- Storm record: 13-8
Mystics vs. Storm Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Mystics vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets
Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Shakira Austin UNDER 14.5 Points (-125)
So far this season, Shakira Austin is averaging 12.4 points per game, clearing 14.5 points in just six of her 17 appearances. While Austin did start the year banged up – and playing less minutes – I’m not sold on her clearing this number against the No. 3 scoring defense in the W.
Austin has just one game this season where she’s played over 30 minutes, and she’s not a volume scorer from beyond the arc, as most of her work is done in the painted area.
She could still finish with a good game and fail to clear this number, which has been the case in many games so far in 2025. With Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor roaming the paint, I think Austin falls short of this prop on Sunday.
Mystics vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting a team total for Sunday’s matchup:
The Washington Mystics have won six of their last 10 games to put themselves in the playoff race in the WNBA, but I’m fading them against the Seattle Storm defense on Sunday.
There are a bunch of stats that line up well for a low-scoring game in this matchup, but I’m eyeing just the Mystics team total for my best bet.
This season, here’s how these teams stack up when it comes to some key scoring numbers:
- Washington is 12th out of 13 teams in offensive rating
- Washington is 11th out of 13 teams in effective field goal percentage
- Washington is 12th out of 13 teams in points per game (78.6)
- Seattle is third in the WNBA in opponent points per game (79.2)
- Seattle is ninth out of 13 teams in the WNBA in pace
- Seattle is seventh in defensive rating
The Storm slow games down quite often, and they should be able to limit a Washington team that has struggled overall scoring the ball this season.
The Mystics have finished with fewer than 78 points in four of their last six games, and I expect them to come up short again with the total set at 160 for Sunday night’s matchup.
Pick: Mystics Team Total UNDER 77.5 (-120 at DraftKings)
