Mystics vs. Storm WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Aug. 26 (Trust Seattle)
The Seattle Storm got back in the win column their last time out, giving them a half-game lead over the Las Vegas Aces for the No. 4 seed in the WNBA.
Now, the Storm are heavily favored at home against a Washington Mystics team that has just seven wins this season and is in play for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
The Mystics are hoping that Shakira Austin (questionable) can suit up for this game, especially since she’s been thriving since returning to action after the Olympic break.
Meanwhile, Seattle is looking to build on an 11-3 home record on Monday night.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this late-night contest.
Mystics vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mystics +10.5 (-115)
- Storm -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +425
- Storm: -575
Total
- 161.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Mystics vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 26
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Mystics record: 7-22
- Storm record: 18-10
Mystics vs. Storm Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Karlie Samuelson – out
- Shakira Austin – day-to-day
Storm Injury Report
- Nika Muhl – out
- Gabby Williams – out
Mystics vs. Storm Key Players to Watch
Washington Mystics
Shakira Austin: Despite playing in just 10 games this season, Austin has made her impact felt for the Mystics when she’s been on the floor. The star frontcourt player is averaging 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in just 21.5 minutes per game, scoring in double figures in nine of her 10 outings. Over her last three games, Austin has scored 54 points and pulled in 25 rebounds for the Mystics.
Seattle Storm
Nneka Ogwumike: While a lot of the talk on the Storm is about Jewell Loyd, Nneka Ogwumike is having a great season, averaging 17.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from 3. She’s scored 14, 16, and 24 points in three games since the Olympic break.
Mystics vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
I’m going to take a shot on Seattle here, even though it has failed to cover the spread in five consecutive games.
The Storm are a much better team at home (11-3 straight up, 9-5 against the spread), and they have the offensive firepower to make things tough on a weak Mystics offense.
If Austin gets ruled out, this is a must play for Seattle as well.
The Mystics come into this game with the No. 11 offensive rating and No. 10 net rating in the W. While they have been solid against the spread as underdogs (16-10-1), I question how they’re going to keep up with this Seattle offense.
These teams have played twice this season, with Seattle winning recently by six in Washington, but when they played in Seattle, the Storm won by 32 points.
I don’t think we’ll see a blowout like that, but I do think the Storm will win this game going away, especially since it could give them a one-game cushion on Las Vegas in the standings.
Pick: Storm -10.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.