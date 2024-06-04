Mystics vs. Sun Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The WNBA’s only undefeated team – the Connecticut Sun – takes on the only winless team – the Washington Mystics – in a Commissioner’s Cup matchup on Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Connecticut has the best net rating in the WNBA at 13.3 – an impressive mark considering both the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces are behind them despite all of their star power.
MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas is going to be a tough matchup for the Mystics, who are 11th in the league in net rating and without star Shakira Austin in this matchup due to a hip injury. That could thrust rookie Aaliyah Edwards into the starting lineup in what is a bit of a homecoming for the former UConn star.
Oddsmakers have favored the Sun by double digits, but can they cover the spread in this game after going just 3-5 ATS through their first eight games?
Let’s break down the odds, key players and my best bet for this matchup:
Mystics vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mystics +12.5 (-110)
- Sun -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +700
- Sun: -1100
Total
- 152.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mystics vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to watch (TV): NBCS-BOS and MNMT
- Mystics record: 0-8
- Sun record: 8-0
Mystics vs. Sun Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Brittney Sykes – out
- Shakira Austin – out
Sun Injury Report
- Moriah Jefferson – out
Mystics vs. Sun Key Players to Watch
Washington Mystics
Ariel Atkins: Atkins is the Mystics’ leading scorer this season (13.8 points per game), but with Austin out she’s the only player on the team active tonight that is averaging double-digit points per game. I’d expect Atkins’ role to increase even more on Tuesday night.
Connecticut Sun
DeWanna Bonner: Veteran forward DeWanna Bonner still can score the ball at a high clip, averaging 19.0 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Bonner’s 3-point shooting hasn’t been great (24.4 percent), but she’s a matchup nightmare playing alongside Thomas, who is a terrific passer for her size and position.
Mystics vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
The Sun are just 3-5 against the spread this season despite being favored in all of them, going 2-3 ATS as Mohegan Sun Arena.
Washington hasn’t won a game, but it is 4-3-1 against the spread.
The Mystics are having a lot of the problems that were expected when Elena Delle Donne didn’t return to the franchise this offseason, as they have the worst offensive rating in the WNBA (91.1) and are dead last in the league in rebounding percentage.
Austin, who has been one of the better players for Washington in recent seasons, has not fully recovered from injury issues, leading to her already missing two games this season. Without her in the lineup, there are multiple players that have to play up a level for Washington to have any shot in this game.
This is just a bad matchup for the Mystics, as Connecticut is No. 1 in the league in defensive rating. I expect this Sun defense to smother the Washington offense and put together a big win at home.
Pick: Sun -12.5 (-110)
