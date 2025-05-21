Mystics vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 21
The Washington Mystics are off to an impressive 2-0 start in the 2025 WNBA season, and they’re favored to pick up another win over the Golden State Valkyries (0-1) on Wednesday night.
Golden State – an expansion team added this season – struggled in its opener against the Los Angeles Sparks, losing by double digits. However, the Valkyries are just 5.5-point underdogs at home in this matchup.
The Mystics scored 90 or more points in each of their first two games, knocking off the Atlanta Dream and Connecticut Sun. Rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron have made an immediate impact, and the Mystics were able to get Shakira Austin back for their last game against the Sun.
Even with Aliyah Edwards still out, Washington may be worth a look in both the game and prop market on Wednesday.
Mystics vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mystics -5.5 (-110)
- Valkyries +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mystics: -238
- Valkyries: +195
Total
- 161.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mystics vs. Valkyries How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 21
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Mystics record: 2-0
- Valkyries record: 0-1
Mystics vs. Valkyries Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Aaliyah Edwards – out
- Georgia Amoore – out
Valkyries Injury Report
- None to report
Mystics vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets
Washington Mystics
- Kiki Iriafen OVER Points
Rookie forward Kiki Iriafen is off to a great start this season, scoring 14 points in her debut and following that up with a 17-point, 14-rebound game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.
Iriafen has taken 10 shots in each of her games, and she’s also gotten to the line for 12 free throws. Fouls have been an issue for the rookie (she has 11 in two games), but she’s still played some pretty big minutes. Against a Valkyries team that lacks top-line talent, Iriafen is one of my favorite prop targets on Wednesday.
Mystics vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick
The Mystics may be ready to contend… already?
Washington may not end up making a push for the title, but after narrowly missing the playoffs in a rebuilding 2024 season, the Mystics are 2-0 and have the No. 2 offensive rating in the WNBA this season.
The additions of Iriafen and Sonia Citron have immediately raised the ceiling for the Mystics, and they’ve scored 90 or more points in each of their games this season, ranking second in the W in effective field goal percentage.
Now, the Valkyries scored just 67 points in their season debut, and I’m worried about this team finding enough offense to win at a high level this season. Veteran Tiffany Hayes was Golden State’s leading scorer in its season opener, and Hayes was retired going into last season before returning to play for the Las Vegas Aces.
So, Golden State has a long way to go to find a proven scoring option it can build around.
Despite that, I think the UNDER could be the play in this matchup. The Valkyries played at the No. 4 pace in the W in their first game of the season, and Washington’s offense has been firing on all cylinders to start the season.
If the Mystics can push 90 points again, it’s hard to see this game going under. Washington has combined for 184 and 175 points in its first two games.
Pick: OVER 161.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
