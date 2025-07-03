Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds and Prediction for Joey Chestnut, Patrick Bertoletti, Miki Sudo
Jaws is back on July Fourth!
Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, returns to the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest after missing last year amidst a contract dispute. He’s a massive betting favorite to win his 17th title.
Patrick Bertoletti, who won in Chestnut’s absence with 58 dogs, is also in the field. His prop bet indicates it won’t be much of a competition against Chestnut, but there is a strong battle for second place between him, James Webb and Nick Wehry.
Similarly on the women’s side, Miki Sudo, who set the women's record with 51 hot dogs last year, is such a massive favorite no sportsbooks are currently offering odds for her to win. Her OVER/UNDER prop is better compared to the male competitors than the women based.
ESPN will broadcast the event starting at 10:45 am ET with the finals taking place a little before 1 pm ET.
Let’s break down the field and odds and then make some betting picks for the event.
Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Men's Field
- Joey Chestnut
- Patrick Bertoletti
- James Webb
- Nick Wehry
- Geoffrey Esper
- Max Stanford
- Derek Hendrickson
- George Chiger
- Ricardo Corbucci
- Gideon Oji
- Adrian Morgan
- Radim Dvoracek
- Darrien Thomas
- Cameron Meade
- Jerome Burns
Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Women's Field
- Miki Sudo
- Michelle Lesco
- Domenica Dee
- Tandra Childress
- Katie Prettyman
- Larell Marie Mele
- Isabeau Prettyman
- Jocelyn Young
- Kelly Lewis
- Camille O’Brien
- Elizabeth Salgado
- Cherish Brown
- Madison Barone
- Laura Beitler
2025 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Men’s Odds
- Joey Chestnut -2500
- Patrick Bertoletti +1500
- Geoffrey Esper +2500
- James Webb +2500
- Nick Wehry +3500
- Field (Any Patricpant Not Listed): +6500
Joey Chestnut Hot Dog Odds OVER/UNDER
Joey Chestnut’s total hot dogs eaten is set at 71.5 with the UNDER at -125 and the OVER at -105 at DraftKings. That’s well below his personal record of 76 set in 2021.
Miki Sudo Hot Dog Odds OVER/UNDER
As DK, Miki Sudo’s total hot dogs eaten is set at 45.5 with the OVER a -125 favorite against the UNDER at -105. At FanDuel, they’re set at 44.5 with the odds at -112 on both sides. That means if you like the OVER (more on that below), you should bet it at FanDuel.
Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Betting Predictions and Best Bets
Joey Chestnut is coming back with a vengeance and certainly will use this as an opportunity to excite the audience and remind his competitors they’re not in the same league as him. If you remember, when he lost in 2015, he came back the next year and became the first person to eat 70 hot dogs.
Back Jaws to get back into the winners circle in epic fashion with a big performance in his return.
Joey Chestnut OVER 71.5 Total Hot Dogs Eaten -125 (DraftKings)
A market I like is the winner without Joey Chestnut. Patrick Bertoletti is +170 at DraftKings while James Webb and Nick Wehry are +220.
Webb’s total dogs is set at 49.5 and Wehry’s is 46.5. DK isn’t offering a total on Bertoletti as of now, but at FanDuel he’s set at 50.5 with the OVER (-142) a big favorite to the UNDER (+112).
With that in mind, and based on Betroletti eating 58 last year, I’m backing him to place second and hit in the winner without market.
Patrick Bertoletti Winner Without Joey Chestnut +170 (DraftKings)
Miki Sudo at 51 hot dogs last year, a new record. Before that, her previous high was 48.5. The next time she competed, she ate 40 in 2022 and 39.5 in 2023. That was after missing a year while she was pregnant.
Her total this year is set at 45.5 with the OVER a -125 favorite against the UNDER at -105. Give me the OVER all day here. Sudo will surely be motivated by Chestnut’s presence knowing there will be a larger audience watching his return. She remains the best women’s eater in the world and will want to put on a show.
Miki Sudo OVER 45.5 Total Hot Dogs Eaten -125 (DraftKings)
