Nationals vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, May 12
The Washington Nationals are aiming to snap a five-game losing streak on Monday night against the Atlanta Braves, but it won’t be easy.
Atlanta is two games under .500 this season, but it has been great at home, going 12-6 straight up in 18 matchups. The Nationals, on the other hand, are just 7-12 on the road and have a minus-54 run differential so far in 2025.
Washington has Jake Irvin (3.94 ERA) on the mound in this matchup against Atlanta’s Grant Holmes, who has struggled in his last three outings, allowing six home runs.
Can Holmes turn things around to get the Braves closer to .500?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this series opener.
Nationals vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Nationals +1.5 (-130)
- Braves -1.5 (+110)
Moneyline
- Nationals: +160
- Braves: -192
Total
- 8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Nationals vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Washington: Jake Irvin (2-1, 3.94 ERA)
- Atlanta: Grant Holmes (2-3, 4.58 ERA)
Nationals vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 12
- Time: 7:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSO, MASN
- Nationals record: 17-24
- Braves record: 19-21
Nationals vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets
Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet
- James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+450)
If you’re looking to a player to bet on at some favorable odds, consider James Wood, who I targeted in today’s best home run picks for SI:
This season, Wood has been great for the Washington Nationals, smacking 10 home runs while posting a .274/.374/.529 slash line.
The youngster has been great against both lefties and righties, hitting .265 with seven homers against right-handed pitching and .291 with three homers against lefties. He’s facing a righty in Atlanta’s Grant Holmes on Monday night.
Holmes has been prone to the homer this season, allowing eight in eight appearances. He’s really struggled with the long ball as of late, allowing six homers in his last three starts.
This is a great spot to back Wood to hit his 11th homer of the season.
Nationals vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
I don’t love laying this moneyline price with the Braves, but I think it’s the move to make – even with Holmes on the mound.
Atlanta should be able to have a field day on offense, as Irvin ranks in just the 13th percentile in expected ERA this season, and his Fielding Independent Pitching is up over 5.00.
Holmes also has a FIP over 5.00, but the Braves’ bullpen (3.62 ERA) is where they have a massive advantage.
Even if Washington can escape Irvin’s inning with the lead, Washington is dead last in MLB in bullpen ERA (7.13) in 2025.
With the Braves thriving at home, winning two-thirds of their games, I think they’re tough to fade in this matchup against a Washington team in the middle of a huge losing streak.
Pick: Braves Moneyline (-192 at DraftKings)
