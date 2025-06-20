Nationals vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 20
The Nationals ship out to Los Angeles with the shame of just having dropped three of four games to the historically poor Colorado Rockies.
Washington is flirting with last place in the NL East heading into its three-game series with the Dodgers on Friday, sitting one game ahead of the Marlins and 14 games from the lead.
After Thursday’s extra curricular activities with the Padres after the teams exchanged targets at each side’s respective stars, the Dodgers moved on having taken three of four from San Diego and retained a 3 ½-game jump on the division. They’ve won five straight and eight of their last 10.
NL Cy Young candidate MacKenzie Gore (3-6, 2.89 ERA) will take on future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw (2-0, 3.25 ERA) in the series opener — let’s break it down for betting angles.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Nationals +1.5 (-118)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Nationals (+168)
- Dodgers (-200)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-104)
- Under 8.5 (-118)
Nationals vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-6, 2.89 ERA)
- Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (2-0, 3.25 ERA)
Nationals vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 20, 2025
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MASN 2, SportsNet LA
- Nationals Record: 31-44
- Dodgers Record: 46-30
Nationals vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Clayton Kershaw Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-118 at FanDuel)
Fading Kershaw is not quite as nerve-racking as it once was. The 37-year-old’s Stuff+ is lower than it has ever been even though he pitched seven shutout innings against the Giants last Saturday. Not to mention that his K/9 has shrunk down to 6.51 — another career-low.
He’s still more than serviceable, but outs just aren’t coming by swings-and-misses anymore and the Nationals’ plate discipline numbers reveal that they’ve struck out the fourth fewest times in the game.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
While I may not be enthusiastic about Kershaw’s strikeout ceiling against this Nats lineup, he’s still consistent enough to keep games under control. Kershaw has allowed three or less runs in five of his six starts since returning to the rotation.
His contact numbers are vulnerable, but the Nationals don’t have the offensive luster to capitalize on that — especially against a Dodgers team that is 28-13 at home. MacKenzie Gore presents a challenge to Dodgers hitters as he’s accruing chases, whiffs and strikeouts all at an elite rate. In four career outings against Los Angeles, Gore has thrown for a 3.32 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 21 ⅔ innings.
Washington’s bullpen (5.77 ERA) is a concern, but Gore has pitched at least six innings in five straight starts.
Pick: Under 8.5 (-118 at FanDuel)
