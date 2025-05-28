Nationals vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 28
The Seattle Mariners will look to keep their bats hot against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park. Seattle erupted for nine runs in Tuesday’s series-opening victory, bouncing back to retain their AL West lead after a couple of losses to Houston.
Cal Raleigh powered the offense with two home runs, bringing his league-leading total to 19 and highlighting a lineup that’s beginning to click. Julio Rodríguez also chipped in with three hits as the Mariners overwhelmed the Nationals staff. They’ll try to build on that momentum against struggling right-hander Trevor Williams, who enters with a 6.39 ERA and troiubling contact metrics.
The Mariners will counter with George Kirby, making his second start of the 2025 season after a rough return from injury last week. While he allowed five earned runs in that outing, Kirby showed flashes of his usual command and could come sharper against a Nationals lineup that has struggled to produce consistently against right-handed pitching.
Let’s get into our plays on the odds board for Wednesday’s interleague matchup.
Nationals vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Nationals +1.5 (-120)
- Mariners -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Nationals (+176)
- Mariners (-210)
Total
- Over 8 (-108)
- Under 8 (-112)
Nationals vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Nationals: Trevor Williams (2-5, 6.39 ERA)
- Mariners: George Kirby (0-1, 12.27 ERA)
Nationals vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN2, ROOTNW
- Nationals Record: 24-30
- Mariners Record: 30-23
Nationals vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cal Raleigh Over 1.5 Total Bases (+115 at FanDuel)
Cal Raleigh is one of the hottest hitters across the game right now. He just hit a pair of home runs on Tuesday and has four multi-hit games in his last six. He now leads the American League with 19 home runs — and just set a historic pace for homers by a primary catcher. He’s not expected to slow down, either, boasting a .578 xSLG, which places him in the top four percentile on Statcast.
Raleigh has been especially dangerous from the left side, slugging .571 against right-handed pitching, which spells problems for Trevor Williams, who owns a 2.0 HR/9 rate and a 7.82 ERA on the road. Add in Seattle’s offensive momentum, and Raleigh is well-positioned to deliver again on Wednesday.
Nationals vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
I’m targeting a high run volume game on Wednesday because of a mix of shaky pitching and two surging offenses.
Nationals starter Trevor Williams has been a liability on the road, posting a 7.82 ERA and surrendering a pair of home runs per nine innings. He’ll face a Seattle lineup that just erupted for 9 runs.
George Kirby, while more talented, looked off in his season debut and is likely on a limited pitch count, meaning the bullpens should carry a heavy load. Both pens are vulnerable, especially in a game where home run potential is high.
With hitters like Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez heating up and Washington proving they can hang around, this game has all the ingredients to go over the 8-run total. Rather than trusting the Mariners on the run line, the over offers a cleaner and more reliable path to value.
Pick: OVER 8 (-108 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
