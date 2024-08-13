Nationals vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 13
For the Baltimore Orioles, every game is treated like a playoff one as the team tries to outduel the New York Yankees for the American League East crown.
While the team starts a weekday series against the middling Washington Nationals, a win is imperative for the O's, who are trying to secure the best record in Major League Baseball. With a lefty on the mound in Trevor Rogers, is it worthwhile to back the Baltimore at home?
Here's our full betting preview.
Nationals vs. Orioles Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Nationals: +1.5 (-140)
- Orioles: +1.5 (+116)
Moneyline
- Nationals: +144
- Orioles: -172
Total: 9 (Over -104/Under -118)
Nationals vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 13
- Game Time: 6:40 PM EST
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): MASN
- Nationals Record: 54-65
- Orioles Record: 70-49
Nationals vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
Washington Nationals: Jake Irvin (8-10, 3.76 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles: Trevor Rogers (2-10, 4.71 ERA)
Nationals vs. Orioles Key Players to Watch
Washington Nationals
James Wood: The Nats No. 1 prospect has been an exciting part of the team's season, mashing hard contact at an incredibly high rate (57% would be in the top 90 percentile if he qualified). The team is starting to see his upside since the All-Star break, the left fielder is hitting .275 with a .500 slugging percentage since mid-July as he continues to show his upside.
Baltimore Orioles
Gunnar Henderson: Henderson may have fallen out of the MVP race, but he remains one of the most potent hitters in Major League Baseball, pacing the Orioles offense with .290/.376/.553 slashes. He has 29 home runs on the season while being one of the most consistent power hitters, ranking in the 94th percentile in xSLG.
Nationals vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
The Nationals are untrustworthy against left handed pitching, so I’ll favor the Orioles to take care of business at home in this nearby interleague matchup.
The Orioles are fourth in OPS since the All-Star break while the Nats are bottom four in OPS against left handed pitching, so count on the O’s starter Trevor Rogers to get off to a strong start and for Baltimore to dictate this game.
With the likes of Henderson, emerging rookie outfielder Colton Cowser, and the rest of the Baltimore offense clearly the superior side at the plate, Baltimore should have little issue extending its record at home.
PICK: Orioles ML (-170)
