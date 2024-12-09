Navy vs. Army Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch
The annual matchup between Army and Navy bookends the regular season of college football in one of the sport's great traditions.
The stakes are very high for both teams given that each are enjoying incredible seasons, namely Army, who won the AAC in its first season in the league. With an 11-1 record, Army would cherish a 12th win against longtime rival Navy, who enters this game 8-3 after stumbling down the stretch of the season.
Will Navy, who lost starting quarterback Blake Horvath to injury late in the season get its QB1 back for this game?
Here’s the latest for this service academy showdown.
Navy vs. Army Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Navy: +6.5 (-112)
- Army: -6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Navy: +190
- Army: -235
Total: 40.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Navy vs. Army How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 14th
- Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Navy Record: 8-3
- Army Record: 11-1
Navy vs. Army Key Players to Watch
Navy
Blake Horvath: Horvath’s status is up in the air for this game with some extra time to heal ahead of the Army game. After suffering an injury against Tulane late in the year, the Midshipmen turned to backup Braxton Woodson to come from behind to beat ECU. On the year, Horvath is the clear best option, passing for 1,154 yards while rushing for 895 and totaling 24 touchdowns.
Army
Bryson Daily: Daily has received fringe Heisman Trophy buzz, tying the national lead with rushing touchdowns at the helm of the Black Knights triple option attack. Daily has rushed for 1,480 yards with another 877 through the air despite missing a game for the 11-1 AAC Champions.
Navy vs. Army Prediction and Pick
The familiarity between both teams is quite high as each runs similar concepts with a triple option scheme on offense.
While this type of scheme usually throws teams for a loop, the service academies are prepared for this as the team practices against it all the time. However, both Army and Navy have been among the most potent in the country this season with their ability to hit explosive plays.
Each team is top 25 in the country in EPA/Play this season with its ability to move the ball on the ground and time up explosive plays with deep passes.
However, history always points to the under in this matchup given that each is regularly at the bottom of the country in seconds per play and the ability for each team to know the nuances of how to defend the triple option.
The total is higher than usual for these two teams given the success of each offense, but with the injury to Horvath leading to some questions for the Navy side as well as the historical success for each defense, I’m going to stick with history and go under the total.
For what it’s worth, the under is 45-10-1 since 2006 when service academies play. I’ll stick with history on Saturday.
PICK: UNDER 40.5
