Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Bam Adebayo, Thunder vs. Warriors, Josh Hart)
What’s better than an 11-game slate in the NBA on Wednesday night?
There are a ton of intriguing matchups, including the surging New York Knicks facing the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves playing a rematch of the first round of the playoffs last season.
Those aren’t the only games that have playoff teams battling it out:
- Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat
- Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors
- Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers
I have picks for a bunch of these matchups, including three rebounding props (and one rebounding ladder) to consider tonight.
Here’s a full breakdown of the best bets to place in the NBA for Wednesday, Jan. 29!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 126-131-4 (-3.93 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1136-1076-26 (+34.16 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Stephon Castle UNDER 13.5 Points (-120)
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-125)
- Bam Adebayo OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-115)
- Josh Hart OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-140)
- Oklahoma City Thunder-Golden State Warriors UNDER 227.5 (-108)
Stephon Castle UNDER 13.5 Points (-120)
San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle is averaging 11.7 points per game this season, and I think he’s a little overvalued in this prop against one of the best defenses in the NBA.
The Clippers are No. 2 in the league in defensive rating, and they rank No. 5 in points allowed per game to point guards and No. 9 in points allowed per game to shooting guards. That’s mainly because of the plethora of elite defensive wings on this roster.
Castle has looked good in his first professional season, but he’s struggled with his efficiency (40.0 percent from the field, 25.9 percent from 3). He’s also cleared 13.5 points in just 15 of his 42 games this season.
I’m not buying Castle after he saw extended time in a 38-point loss – taking 20 shots – against Indiana in his last game.
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-125)
Oklahoma City Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein continues to dominate on the glass, averaging 12.2 rebounds per game on a whopping 21.3 rebounding chances.
Now, Hartenstein gets to face the Golden State Warriors, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday. He already has a 14-rebound game against Golden State on his resume this season, and Hartenstein has 11 or more boards in 17 of his 25 games this season.
After missing time with a calf injury, Hartenstein played more than 32 minutes and grabbed 12 boards on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
With the Warriors ranking 21st in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game – and lacking any true size in their frontcourt – I expect Hartenstein to have a field day on the boards tonight.
Bam Adebayo OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-115)
The move to put rookie Kel’el Ware in the starting lineup has really helped Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo – especially on the glass.
Bam is averaging 10.0 rebounds per game on 16.2 rebound chances per game this season, but he’s picked up 10 or more boards in six consecutive games and each of Ware’s last four starts.
Earlier this season, Bam had a big game on the glass against Cleveland, grabbing 13 rebounds in just over 36 minutes of playing time. Despite featuring Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt, the Cavs are just 18th in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season.
Since Ware moved into the starting lineup, Bam is averaging 12.5 boards on 19.0 chances per game. He should have another big game on the glass tonight.
Josh Hart OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-140)
My favorite bet in the NBA this season is back for another appearance in Peter’s Points.
Josh Hart OVER his rebounds!
Hart is averaging an insane 9.8 rebounds per game (pretty impressive for a 6’4 guard), and he’s picked up at least nine rebounds in 17 of his last 18 games. Over that 18-game stretch, Hart is averaging 12.6 points per game.
He’s put up 11 games in that stretch with 12 or more boards, so I don’t mind using him in a rebound ladder either against Denver. The Nuggets are third in the league in rebounding percentage, but this should be a close game – which means Hart will play a ton of minutes on Wednesday.
Let’s ladder: Hart is also worth a look in a rebound ladder given his recent performances on the glass. I’ve bet him to get 10+ rebounds (+115), 11+ rebounds (+185) and 12+ rebounds (+300).
Oklahoma City Thunder-Golden State Warriors UNDER 227.5 (-108)
After knocking off the Utah Jazz (without Steph Curry) on Tuesday night, the Warriors are home underdogs on Wednesday against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.
I’m not looking to a side in this matchup, but instead focusing on the total.
So far this season, the Warriors are 5-2 to the UNDER on the second night of a back-to-back, and they’ve fallen off on offense (18th in the league over their last 15 games) as of late.
Plus, these teams are both top 10 in the league in defensive rating and opponent points per game with OKC ranking No. 1 in both of those categories.
The Thunder have played some higher-scoring games as of late, but Golden State may look to slow things down since Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green have been out of the lineup recently with injuries. The Warriors are just 17th in the league in pace this season.
Overall, the Warriors are 25-21 to the UNDER this season, and the Thunder are 10-9-1 to the UNDER when set as a road favorite.
