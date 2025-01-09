Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Cade Cunningham, Devin Booker on Thursday)
Thursday’s NBA slate features several intriguing matchups, including the potential return of Paolo Banchero (questionable) against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Banchero has missed most of the season with a tear in his oblique, and while I’m not going to bet on him just yet (we don’t know how many minutes he’ll play if active), he should be an interesting player to target in the coming weeks.
Even though I don’t have a prop for Paolo, there are three player props that I’m eyeing on Thursday, as well as one road underdog to cover the spread.
After a strong showing on Tuesday night, I’m inching closer to even on the season. Can these props help fast track our route there?
Here’s a full breakdown of each of my favorite plays on Thursday, Jan. 9.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 103-104-4 (-3.77 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1113-1049-26 (+34.32 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Portland Trail Blazers +7.5 (-110) vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Devin Booker OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (+105)
- Cade Cunningham OVER 8.5 Assists (-135)
- Amen Thompson OVER 10.5 Rebounds (+105)
Portland Trail Blazers +7.5 (-110) vs. Dallas Mavericks
Fresh off of a 19-point win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, the Portland Trail Blazers find themselves as 7.5-point underdogs in Dallas against Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving remain out for the Mavs, who are just 1-5 straight up since Doncic went down on Christmas – including a loss to this Portland squad.
Dallas did pick up a win in its last game against the Los Angeles Lakers, but I’m not sold on laying this many points with Quentin Grimes, Spencer Dinwiddie and company.
The Mavericks are 1-2 straight up against Portland on the season as it is, and the Blazers have done a solid job as road underdogs (10-9 against the spread) and on the second night of a back-to-back (3-1-1 ATS) so far this season.
Since Doncic went down, Dallas ranks 25th in the NBA in net rating. Over that same six-game stretch, the Blazers are 16th.
I am not positive that Portland will pull off another upset against the Mavs, but I do think it will be able to keep this matchup closer than 7.5 points on Thursday.
Devin Booker OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (+105)
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been on a tear over his last four games – but not when it comes to scoring.
Yes, Booker had 39 in his last game, but he also has a 4-for-20 shooting night and a 3-for-16 shooting night over this stretch after missing five games in a row at the end of the December.
Since returning, Booker has tallied 13, 17, 14 and 16 rebounds and assists in four game, pushing his season averages to 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.
With Bradley Beal moving to Phoenix’s bench unit, Booker has the ball in his hands more and is asked to initiate a little more offense, picking up 10 assists in each of the two games that Beal came off the pine this week.
This is a favorable matchup for Booker against an Atlanta Hawks squad that allows the third-most points, third-most assists and ninth-most rebound per game in the NBA. Atlanta is a fast-paced squad, which should lead to a ton of possessions on both sides on Thursday.
I love Booker at this number, especially if he can register a fifth straight game of nine or more assists.
Cade Cunningham OVER 8.5 Assists (-135)
A buy-low moment for Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham?
After playing less than 24 minutes in a blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday (where he recorded just five assists), Cunningham is set at 8.5 dimes on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors.
Golden State is 17th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, but Cunningham should have to play a few more minutes for the 19-18 Pistons in this one if they want to get the win. Over his last 26 games, Cunningham has nine or more dimes 20 times.
Three of the six games that he failed to clear this prop, he played less than 30 minutes because Detroit was either up big, or down big, in those matchups.
I expect this game (Detroit is favored by 3) to be much closer.
So far this season, Cunningham is averaging 9.3 assists on 15.6 potential assists per game. Getting this prop at 8.5 is an absolute steal against Golden State.
Amen Thompson OVER 10.5 Rebounds (+105)
With Tari Eason doubtful and Jabari Smith Jr. out, Amen Thompson is in line to start another game for the Houston Rockets on Thursday.
In fact, the former lottery pick has played over 40 minutes in each of his last two games, putting up 15 and 16 rebounds in those contests.
Now, Thompson gets to take on a Memphis Grizzlies squad that ranks No. 1 in the NBA in pace, which should mean there will be plenty of chances for him to hit the glass tonight.
Thompson is an elite athlete and rebounder, picking up 10 or more rebounds in each of his last five starts, clearing 10.5 boards four times. He’s obviously playing a ton of minutes, and the youngster is averaging a whopping 15.2 rebound chances per game over his last six contests.
Don’t be shocked if he soars past this number on Thursday.
