Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Cavs, Lakers, Austin Reaves, James Harden and More)
After a terrific slate of NBA Cup games that saw multiple matchups come down to the wire on Tuesday night, the NBA returns with another loaded slate on Wednesday – featuring a ton of teams playing the second night of a back-to-back.
That can make it tricky in the betting market, but I’ve nailed down three plays that I’ve already placed – and three that I’ll likely place depending on the final injury reports.
We’re still aiming to get back into positive money after a rocky start to the season, but could this be the night we turn everything around?
Here’s a breakdown of Wednesday's NBA Best Bets!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 34-43-1 (-4.14 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1044-988-23 (+33.94 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Trey Murphy III OVER 14.5 Points (-120)
- Cleveland Cavaliers-Los Angeles Lakers Moneyline Parlay (-142) – 0.5 unit
- Austin Reaves OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+105) – 0.5 unit
Trey Murphy III OVER 14.5 Points (-120)
Trey Murphy III made his season debut for New Orleans on Monday night, scoring 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting in 26 minutes.
It was nice to see the Pelicans sharpshooter play close to a normal workload, and he should be relied on a ton on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
After Jose Alvarado suffered a hamstring injury in the Pels’ last game, the team now has him, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Zion Williams, Dejounte Murray and Jordan Hawkins all listed as out for this game.
That’s insane.
Murphy will likely get all the shots he can handle – along with Brandon Ingram – on Wednesday night. After scoring just 12 points on 14 shots, I expect Murphy to be a little more efficient in his second game of the season. The opportunities will be there for him tonight.
Cleveland Cavaliers-Los Angeles Lakers Moneyline Parlay (-142) – 0.5 unit
Cleveland Cavaliers
Can the Cavs really get to 13-0 on the season when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers?
If Philly – who played and lost last night – wasn’t lying about sitting Joel Embiid and Paul George on back-to-backs, then neither player should suit up in this game. The Cavs are nine-point favorites, but they also have injury issues of their own, listing center Jarrett Allen as questionable.
Rather than lay the points, I’ll simply take the Cavs to win this game against a Sixers roster that could be down Embiid, George and Tyrese Maxey tonight. The Sixers are just 2-8, and they’ve won just one game without PG in action.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers are 6.5-point favorites at home against a banged up Memphis team that won’t have Ja Morant or Desmond Bane on Wednesday.
Memphis did beat the Lakers – who were without Anthony Davis – by 17 earlier this season, but I think this is a bounce-back spot for L.A. at home with Davis (probable) expected to play. The Lakers are a perfect 5-0 at Crypto.com Arena, and I’m worried Memphis won’t have enough offense after Jaren Jackson Jr. to keep up with a healthy Lakers squad on Wednesday night.
Austin Reaves OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+105) – 0.5 unit
J.J. Redick has instilled a ton of confidence in guard Austin Reaves, who is averaging 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from 3-point range.
Reaves’ 3-point shot has come on strong as of late, as he’s hit at least two shots from deep in each of his last four games, attempting 38 shots from beyond the arc – at least nine in each game – over that stretch.
That volume could be huge against a Memphis team that only allows opponents to shoot 33.3 percent from 3, but ranks 22nd in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game.
Reaves did go just 2-for-9 against the Grizzlies earlier this season, but the volume is the key here. The Lakers guard has five games with three or more made triples and has attempted six or more shots from deep in seven of his 10 games.
Other Bets to Consider (Depending Upon Injury Reports)
- OG Anunoby OVER 23.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
The New York Knicks forward has cleared this prop in six straight games, scoring 21 or more points in four of them. With Jalen Brunson rolling his ankle last night, it’ll be interesting to see what the Knicks’ injury report looks like on Wednesday. Regardless, OG could be worth a play since he’s seen his offensive role expand since opening night – taking 12 or more shots in eight of his 10 games while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from 3.
- Anthony Davis OVER 27.5 Points (-110)
AD suffered an eye injury in the Lakers’ most recent win over the Toronto Raptors, limiting him to 22 points on just eight shots in 26 minutes. He did not play against Memphis earlier this season, but he’s cleared 27.5 points in seven of his nine games, averaging 31.2 points per game. The Lakers star said he would play in this one, but I’ll wait to confirm that he’s in – and playing his usual minutes – before firing on this bet.
- James Harden Triple-Double (+1000)
I’m on the fence about this one with Fred VanVleet listed as questionable for Houston, as Harden’s primary matchup could vary from him, to Dillon Brooks to Jalen Green tonight. Still, the Los Angeles Clippers star has one triple-double on the season and is averaging 20.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game, falling one dime shy of a triple-double his last time out. Now, he’s playing in a familiar place – Houston – where had the best years of his career. This is likely something I’ll sprinkle on before tip off tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.