Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Devin Booker, Paul George on Tuesday)
Tuesday’s NBA action calls for one thing… a prop night!
There are seven games in action on Jan. 14, including a rematch between the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers after Indy snapped their No. 1 seed in the East’s 12-game winning streak on Sunday.
There’s a guard that I’m eyeing in the prop market in that matchup with Tyrese Haliburton listed as doubtful for the Pacers.
There are a few matchups between intriguing playoff contenders out West as well, as the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets face off for the second time in as many games. Plus, the Sacramento Kings look to extend their winning streak to eight games when they hit the road to play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
For tonight’s NBA Best Bets, I have a few All-Stars to target – and one to fade – in the prop market.
Here’s a full breakdown of the plays after a strong 2-of-3 showing on Monday!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 112-111-4 (-2.53 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1122-1056-26 (+35.56 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Zion Williamson OVER 22.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
- Devin Booker OVER 7.5 Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
- Andrew Nembhard OVER 13.5 Points (-110) – 0.5 unit
- Paul George UNDER 20.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
Zion Williamson OVER 22.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
It’s hard to find a better matchup for New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who has played about 28 minutes per game since returning to the lineup from a hamstring injury.
Zion has scored 22 and 16 points in those two games while shooting a combined 14-for-30 from the field. He’s attempted at least 15 shots in each game, which gives him a solid floor on Tuesday.
The Pelicans are taking on the Chicago Bulls, who rank dead last in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game (56.2), and they’ve allowed the second-most points per game overall in the NBA.
With Brandon Ingram still out for New Orleans, Williamson should receive a steady workload as the No. 1 option in this offense. Since Chicago lacks any shot-blocking presence, I expect the former No. 1 overall pick to have a field day inside on Tuesday.
Devin Booker OVER 7.5 Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
With the Phoenix Suns moving Bradley Beal to the bench, Devin Booker is thriving, especially as a playmaker.
Booker is averaging 8.9 assists per game over his last seven contests after he missed five games in a row with an injury. He now takes on an Atlanta Hawks team that is just 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season.
Earlier this month, Booker had 12 assists in 40 minutes in a win over Atlanta. He’s picked up at least eight dimes in six of his last seven games, averaging 12.8 potential assists per game over that stretch.
He’s a great bet against a Hawks team that loves to push the pace (No. 3 in the NBA) tonight.
Andrew Nembhard OVER 13.5 Points (-110) – 0.5 unit
I’m buying Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard tonight with Tyrese Haliburton expected to be out of the lineup.
Nembhard scored 19 points against Cleveland on just 11 shots on Sunday when Haliburton missed the entire second half, and he finished last season by scoring 14 or more points in five of his last six games with Hali out of the lineup.
Nembhard’s usage hasn’t been huge this season, but when he attempts 10 or more shots, he’s cleared 13.5 points in seven of 10 games.
I expect the Pacers guard to operate as one of the primary options in the offense on Tuesday. While his assists prop has been juiced to 6.5 with Hali out, there hasn’t been as much of an adjustment to his points, so I lean there for my best bet.
Paul George UNDER 20.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
Philadelphia 76ers stat Paul George has back-to-back 25-point games on his resume, but he has struggled scoring the ball overall this season, averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from 3.
Even with Joel Embiid out tonight, I’m fading PG against the Oklahoma City Thunder and their No. 1 defense.
So far this season, the Thunder have been elite at defending on the wing, allowing the fewest points per game to shooting guards, the second-fewest points per game to power forwards and less than 22 points per game to small forwards.
A big reason why?
OKC has elite wing defenders in Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace, and Caruso – who has recently been out of the lineup – is off the team’s injury report and expected to return on Tuesday.
I expect them to make things tough on George, who only has 21 or more points in seven of his 26 games in the 2024-25 campaign.
