Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Devin Vassell, OG Anunoby, Bulls-Cavs)
NBA Cup Group Play action returns on Friday night, with 12 different games in action and several teams playing their second NBA Cup matchup this week.
After a 1-1 night on Thursday (Dereck Lively II foul trouble doomed us), I’m looking to bounce back with five bets for Friday’s action. There’s one side that I like, but I’m also eyeing four props for the night’s action.
Let’s dive in.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 38-45-1 (-3.52 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1048-990-23 (+34.57 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Devin Vassell OVER 14.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
- OG Anunoby OVER 21.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
- Chicago Bulls +10.5 (-108) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Andrew Wiggins UNDER 15.5 Points (-115)
- Trey Murphy III OVER 15.5 Points (-110)
Devin Vassell OVER 14.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
This will be Devin Vassell’s fourth game of the season after he opened the season on the shelf with an injury. The former first-round pick has scored 21, 12 and 17 points in his three games, attempting 13, nine and 14 shots.
Vassell appears to be on a bit of a minutes limit – he has not played more than 25 minutes in a game – but he’s still going to push double-digit shots in this game. Given that volume, and Vassell’s 3-point prowess (7-for-19 on the season), he should be able to clear this prop against a Los Angeles Lakers defense that ranks 25th in the league in defensive rating.
OG Anunoby OVER 21.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
I bet this prop for OG Anunoby on Wednesday, and he came through despite a bad shooting game.
Anunoby has been hot for the Knicks, clearing this number in seven consecutive games, playing 36.9 minutes per game over that stretch. The key? OG has a ton of usage this season. He's taking 14.0 shots and 6.0 3-pointers per game, giving him a solid floor as a scorer.
Since OG is averaging 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, we're looking for him to score around 15 points in this one to have a realistic chance to clear this prop. He's had at least 14 in nine of 11 games this season.
Chicago Bulls +10.5 (-108) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland deserves to be a major favorite in this one given its start to the season, but the Cavs have been in some close calls as of late, beating Brooklyn by five, Chicago by six and Philly (without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George) by eight.
The Cavs aren’t going undefeated this season, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see Chicago cover this game after a momentum building win against New York on Wednesday night.
Chicago doesn’t defend, but it plays at the fastest pace in the NBA, meaning it can score a ton of points on a good night — like it did against New York.
The Bulls are 6-6 ATS overall and 4-3 ATS as road underdogs heading into this matchup.
Cleveland is off to a great ATS start (9-4 overall), but this may be a few too many points for my liking on Friday.
The Cavs likely will win, but I expect the second matchup between these teams in five days to be another close one.
Andrew Wiggins UNDER 15.5 Points (-115)
I’m fading Andrew Wiggins in this matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies – the No. 5 defense in the NBA.
Wiggins simply isn't taking a ton of shots this season, attempting 11.4 per game on the season and less than 10 shots in four of his last six games. In props like these, it’s all about volume, and Wiggins has to deal with a lot of size at the rim in Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. He’s failed to score more than 15.5 points in five of his nine games.
Trey Murphy III OVER 15.5 Points (-110)
The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Denver Nuggets at home on Friday night, and they remain without a litany of rotation players.
Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, Zion Williams, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones and Dejounte Murray are all out, once again leaving Brandon Ingram on an island with Trey Murphy III.
The Pels scored less than 90 points in their last game, and Murphy finished with just 14, getting in early foul trouble that really limited his minutes.
He’s now scored 12 points (on 4-of-14 shooting) and 14 points (on 4-of-12 shooting) in his two games this season. While he may still be limited minutes wise due to his recovery from his own injury, I like this matchup for him against a Denver team that ranks 19th in the league in defensive rating and doesn’t have Aaron Gordon (calf) in the lineup.
As long as Murphy keeps taking double-digit shots, he’s a solid bet to clear this number on Friday.
