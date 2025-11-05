Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Cade Cunningham, Pelicans-Mavs, Donte DiVincenzo)
There are 22 teams in action in the NBA on Wednesday night, and several squads are favored by nine or more points, including the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.
I’m eyeing three plays for this loaded slate, including a player prop for Cade Cunningham, who is taking on a surprising Utah Jazz team tonight. Utah is 3-4 to start the season, knocking off Boston on Monday night in Boston.
In addition to that play, there is a total that I absolutely love between two Western Conference squads with a pair of star players set to miss that game.
We’re inching closer to .500 this season, and a big day on Wednesday could get us there. Here’s a look at my NBA Best Bets for Nov. 5!
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 21-24 (-5.98 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1312-1261-27 (+27.16 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- New Orleans Pelicans-Dallas Mavericks UNDER 227.5 (-115)
- Cade Cunningham UNDER 28.5 Points (-112)
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-142)
New Orleans Pelicans-Dallas Mavericks UNDER 227.5 (-115)
The New Orleans Pelicans picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets, and they have a quick turnaround on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks.
Dallas is one of the best UNDER teams in the NBA this season, going 5-2 to the UNDER in seven games. In addition to that, the Mavericks are dead last in the NBA in offensive rating, but they clock in at eighth in the league in defensive rating, allowing the fewest 3-pointers per game.
On Wednesday, Dallas is without star forward Anthony Davis while the Pelicans ruled out Zion Williamson for at least a week due to a hamstring injury. So, both of these teams will be operating at less than 100 percent and without their best offensive players.
That sets up well for a low-scoring affair, as the Pels are 27th in the NBA in offensive rating and 29th in effective field goal percentage. This total is creeping up towards 230 – likely because New Orleans is one of the worst defenses in the league – but I can’t trust this Dallas team to take advantage.
The Mavs have been awful on offense in the 2025-26 season, and the Pelicans may try to slow this game down (26th in pace) on the second night of a back-to-back. I’ll gladly go UNDER in this matchup.
Cade Cunningham UNDER 28.5 Points (-112)
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham has scored 30 or more points in two of his last three games, but I’m fading him in this prop on Wednesday night.
Cunningham is having a solid start to the season, but the star guard may be a little overvalued against a Utah team that is 20th in pace, 21st in defensive rating and 21st in opponent points per game.
While those aren’t great numbers, the Jazz aren’t nearly as porous on defense this season as they have been in the past. Cunningham also hasn’t shot the ball particularly well, knocking down 43.2 percent of his shots and 30.2 percent of his 3s in seven games, failing to clear 28.5 points in five of them.
The Pistons star may end up having a strong game on Wednesday, but I think this line is set a little too high against a Utah team that held Boston to just 103 points on Monday. The Jazz’s weakest part of their defense has been defending the 3, but Cade’s game isn’t built around the 3-point shot. I think he falls short of this line on Wednesday.
Donte DiVincenzo OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-142)
Donte DiVincenzo returns to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, as the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the New York Knicks.
This is a great matchup for DiVincenzo, who is shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range on eight attempts per game.
The Knicks currently rank 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and opponent 3-point percentage (39.6). That sets up well for DiVincenzo, who has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in six games in a row.
He should get plenty of looks from deep on Wednesday night, and even if Anthony Edwards returns, DiVincenzo should remain a key part of the Minnesota rotation after moving into the starting lineup to begin this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.