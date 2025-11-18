Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Devin Booker, LeBron James, Grizzlies-Spurs)
The biggest storyline in the NBA on Tuesday features the league’s oldest players.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could make history by becoming the first player in league history to appear in 23 seasons, as he’s been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz. James missed the start of the 2025-26 season with sciatica, but he has been ramping up with practice over the last week.
So, why not bet a prop for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Tuesday?
I have a bet for LeBron (if he plays) as well as a player prop for Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker to highlight this six-game slate.
Now, there are a ton of stars out on Tuesday, including Ja Morant, Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero, Trae Young and others, so bettors are going to want to monitor injury reports before placing their bets for the night’s action.
Here’s a breakdown of three plays that I’m eyeing for Nov. 18.
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 50-39 (+2.65 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1341-1276-27 (+35.80 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Devin Booker UNDER 29.5 Points (-122)
- LeBron James OVER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-114)
- Memphis Grizzlies-San Antonio Spurs UNDER 232.5 (-105)
Devin Booker UNDER 29.5 Points (-122)
Devin Booker enters Tuesday night’s showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers averaging 28.4 points per game, but he has only cleared 29.5 points in seven of his 14 appearances this season.
Portland has slipped a bit defensively to start this season, ranking 21st in the NBA, and it’s likely going to be without guard Jrue Holiday (doubtful) in this matchup. Still, Toumani Camara and some of the other elite defensive wings on this Blazers team should be able to help pick up the slack.
Since the start of November, Booker has scored 30 or more points just two times, averaging 27.0 points on 19.6 shots per game (eight games).
The All-Star guard is going to get his fair share of looks each and every night, but I think this prop has ticked up a little too high on Tuesday.
LeBron James OVER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-114)
If James makes his debut on Tuesday, he has a great matchup to get himself going against the Utah Jazz.
Utah ranks 30th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, 28th in opponent points per game and is just 24th in defensive rating. So, James should be able to put up some numbers – even if he ends up on a minutes limit on Tuesday.
LeBron has scored at least 10 points in every game he’s played in since Jan. 5, 2007, which gives him a great floor when it comes to this prop. He’s also coming off an All-NBA campaign where he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.
Even with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves rolling to start the season, I expect James to make an impact across the board in his season debut.
Memphis Grizzlies-San Antonio Spurs UNDER 232.5 (-105)
There are a ton of key players out of the lineup for the Memphis Grizzlies-San Antonio Spurs matchup on Tuesday.
Ja Morant and Victor Wembanyama are both sidelined due to calf injuries while Dylan Harper (also calf) and Stephon Castle (hip) will both sit out for San Antonio. Plus, Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. are still out for the Grizzlies, leaving them with very little ball-handling or proven guard play on Tuesday.
So, I’m going to take the UNDER, as Memphis has sported one of the worst offenses in the NBA even with Morant in action.
The Grizzlies rank:
- 29th in effective field goal percentage
- 26th in offensive rating
- 25th in points per game
- 28th in 3-point percentage
Now, they have to take on a Spurs defense that is No. 5 in the league in defensive rating this season.
Wemby’s injury certainly lowers San Antonio’s ceiling on both sides of the ball, and the UNDER is a league-best 9-5 in the Grizzlies’ 14 games.
I think we’re in for a bit of a dog fight on Tuesday night between these short-handed ball clubs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
