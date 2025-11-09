Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Jaylen Brown, Ja Morant, KAT, Nets-Knicks)
Sunday’s may be dominated by the NFL, but there is a ton of exciting NBA action on Nov. 9, and I’m placing five different bets for the day’s action.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant play one of the first games on Sunday’s slate, as they look to get revenge on the Oklahoma City Thunder, who dominated them in the first round of the playoffs last season.
Morant is one of four players that I’m eyeing in the prop market, as Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns are also on the list for Sunday’s best bets.
So far this season, I’m 26-26 in my plays, and we’re well on our way to 600 bets this season. I’d love to start pushing this record well into the positive, especially when it comes to our units on the season (slightly down at the moment). Can this Sunday slate be a huge turnaround day?
Here’s a breakdown of each bet for Nov. 9’s action.
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 26-26 (-4.46 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1316-1262-27 (+28.69 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Ja Morant UNDER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-124)
- New York Knicks -15.5 (-110) vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-144)
- Jaylen Brown 25+ Points (-177)
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-157)
Ja Morant UNDER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-124)
Morant is off to a strange start this season, as he was suspended for a game for conduct detrimental to the team and is shooting just 37.9 percent from the field.
Overall, Morant is averaging 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while shooting 37.9 percent from the field and 12.8 percent from 3. He’s failed to clear 34.5 points, rebounds and assists in five of his nine games, and now he takes on the No. 1 defense in the NBA in the Oklahoma City Thunder.
OKC is allowing just 23.8 opponent assists per game (the second fewest in the NBA) and just 20.19 points per game to opposing point guards (the fewest in the NBA).
I can’t get behind Ja to clear this line, especially since he’s shot the ball so poorly all season long.
New York Knicks -15.5 (-110) vs. Brooklyn Nets
The New York Knicks have won 10 games in a row against the Brooklyn Nets, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they’re massive favorites on Sunday.
Brooklyn has just one win this season – over the banged up Indiana Pacers – and New York is a perfect 5-0 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have jumped to sixth in the league in net rating this season while the Nets are the way down in 29th.
Brooklyn has been blown out more often than not this season, losing by 16 or more points in five games and by double digits in six of its eight losses. To make matters worse, the Nets are down leading scoring Cam Thomas for the foreseeable future due to a hamstring injury.
The Knicks are 5-0 against the spread at home with an average margin of victory of +14.0 points in those games. New York should roll against Brooklyn this evening.
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-144)
Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 12.8 rebounds per game for the Knicks this season, and now he’s taking on a Brooklyn team that ranks dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage (46.5 percent).
On top of that, Towns is averaging a whopping 21.4 rebound chances per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to clearing this prop.
The Knicks are massive favorites on Sunday, but Towns should still play a big role for New York on the glass. He’s picked up at least 10 rebounds in every game and has cleared 10.5 boards in six of his eight appearances this season.
He’s a solid value bet on Sunday.
Jaylen Brown 25+ Points (-177)
So far this season, Brown has finished with 25 or more points in seven of his 10 games, averaging 28.1 points while shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from 3-point range.
He dominated the Orlando Magic on Friday, scoring 32 points on 15-of-28 shooting in a Boston loss. Now, Brown takes on Orlando again on Sunday and could be in line for yet another huge workload.
The Celtics star has attempted 20.0 shots and 5.8 free throws per game this season, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to clearing this prop. He has at least 23 points in eight of his 10 games.
I am moving Brown’s line down from 26.5 to just 25+ in this Eastern Conference battle.
Donte DiVincenzo OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-157)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo has shot the ball at a high rate this season, averaging over three 3-pointers per game while knocking them down at a 42.3 percent clip.
He’s made three or more shots from deep in seven of his nine games, including three games with five or more made 3s. After a 1-for-4 day from deep in a 40-point win over the Utah Jazz, I expect DiVincenzo to have a lot more volume on the road against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.
DiVincenzo has at least seven 3-point attempts in six of his nine games, and he took 12, 13 and 11 3-pointers in his first three games of November, making at least five shots from deep in each game.
He’s worth a look against a Kings team that is 15th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage this season.
