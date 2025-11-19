Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Josh Giddey, Warriors, Raptors-76ers, Josh Hart)
Wednesday’s NBA action features a massive nine-game slate with some of the best teams in the league – Oklahoma City, Denver, Houston, Cleveland, New York – all taking the floor.
November has been a great month for my NBA picks, as we’re up to +5.29 units for the season and climbing heading into tonight’s action.
On Wednesday, I’m eyeing a couple of player props, including one for Chicago Bulls star Josh Giddey, who nailed a +322 bet for us earlier in the week to record a triple-double.
In addition to that, I have a team total bet and a road favorite that I’m backing in a divisional matchup.
Let’s dive into the breakdowns for Wednesday’s NBA Best Bets!
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 55-41 (+5.29 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1346-1278-27 (+38.44 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Josh Hart UNDER 12.5 Points (-111)
- Josh Giddey OVER 17.5 Rebounds and Assists (-109)
- Toronto Raptors Moneyline (-125) vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Golden State Warriors Team Total UNDER 113.5 (-108)
Josh Hart UNDER 12.5 Points (-111)
New York Knicks wing Josh Hart should have an expanded role in the coming weeks with OG Anunoby out with a hamstring injury, but Jalen Brunson (ankle) is questionable and may return for this matchup, which would certainly lower Hart’s offensive ceiling as a scorer.
Hart is averaging 9.2 points on just 7.6 shots per game this season, and I think he’s a fade candidate in this prop market against Dallas. The Mavericks are a top-five team in the league in defensive rating this season, and Hart only has three games (out of 12 appearances) with over 12.5 points this season.
To top it off, Hart has struggled in Dallas in his career. He’s averaging just 7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 11 games in Dallas in his career, scoring four and 12 points in his two road dates against Dallas as a Knick.
In fact, Hart only has three games in double figures and two games over this prop line in Dallas in his career. I wouldn’t be shocked if he falls short on Wednesday, especially if Brunson returns to action.
Josh Giddey OVER 17.5 Rebounds and Assists (-109)
Giddey is averaging 21.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game for the Bulls, making an early All-Star case.
I’m focusing on just his rebounds and assists on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, as Giddey is undervalued with this line set well below his season average of 19.7 rebounds and assists per game.
Giddey has 18 or more rebounds and assists in eight of his 11 games this season, and he’s going to have ample opportunities to rack up numbers against a Portland team that is 22nd in the league in defensive rating and playing the second night of a back-to-back.
This season, Giddey is averaging 15.2 potential assists and 14.5 rebound chances per game. He’s heavily involved for Chicago in all aspects, and I think oddsmakers are undervaluing him after he’s put up 23, 27, 21, 15, 26 and 20 rebounds and assists in his matchups in November.
Toronto Raptors Moneyline (-125) vs. Philadelphia 76ers
The Toronto Raptors are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, winning eight of their last nine games heading into tonight’s road date with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Philly has listed Joel Embiid as doubtful, Paul George as out and Kelly Oubre Jr. as out for this matchup. The Sixers appear to be playing for Thursday’s game against Milwaukee, and that’s a good sign for Toronto’s chances of winning a fifth game in a row.
Over their last 10 games, the Raptors rank seventh in offensive rating, eighth in defensive rating and seventh in net rating as the team is really starting to mesh with Brandon Ingram in the fold.
The Sixers, on the other hand, are 15th in net rating and 16th in offensive rating during that stretch, going just 5-5 overall.
As great as Tyrese Maxey has been this season, I think this is a major ask for the 76ers without some of their top players. The Raptors are surprisingly great on the road this season (6-3), and I think they stay hot in this matchup.
Golden State Warriors Team Total UNDER 113.5 (-108)
After playing the Orlando Magic (and losing) on Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors have a tough back-to-back against the Miami Heat.
And, it appears that both Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry could miss this game.
Curry scored 34 points in 34 minutes and Butler scored 33 points in 38 minutes on Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough for Golden State to get a win. The bench struggled for the Warriors, going just 7-for-22 from the field.
Now, Golden State could be without its two best offensive players – and Jonathan Kuminga, who did not play last night – on the second night of a back-to-back in Miami.
The Heat play at the fastest pace in the NBA, but the Warriors may not have the firepower to score over 113.5 points, especially since they average just 115.5 per game this season, which is 21st in the NBA.
Since I’m leaning with Curry and Butler sitting this game out, I’ll gladly take the UNDER on the Warriors’ team total on Wednesday night.
