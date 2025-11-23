Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Lauri Markkanen, Clippers-Cavs, Spurs-Suns)
Sunday’s NBA action features a massive eight-game slate, and there are a bunch of sides (three to be exact) that I’m eyeing in today’s NBA Best Bets column.
After a couple of days off, I’m ready to keep the hot streak from last week going, as a 2-for-2 showing on Thursday pushed this season’s record to 18 picks over .500 and +8.55 units. Not too bad!
On Sunday, I have a player prop for the Los Angeles Lakers-Utah Jazz matchup as well as a couple of home favorites to consider betting on. Plus, the total in the Portland Trail Blazers-Oklahoma City Thunder game may be a little low – even with the No. 1 defense in the NBA involved.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the picks for Sunday’s action.
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 60-42 (+8.55 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1351-1279-27 (+41.71 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Los Angeles Clippers +9.5 (-112) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Toronto Raptors -12.5 (-110) vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Portland Trail Blazers-Oklahoma City Thunder OVER 233.5 (-108)
- Lauri Markkanen OVER 26.5 Points (-107)
- Phoenix Suns Moneyline (-148) vs. San Antonio Spurs
Los Angeles Clippers +9.5 (-112) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Los Angeles Clippers are coming off a road win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday (behind 55 points from James Harden), and they’re expected to get Kawhi Leonard (ankle) back in the lineup for Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavs are down four rotation players in Jarrett Allen, Max Strus, Sam Merrill and Lonzo Ball in this matchup, yet they are still favored by 9.5 points.
While Cleveland has been much better than the Clips this season, I think this is a few too many points with Leonard making his return. Los Angeles is already 3-2 against the spread as a road underdog (posting an average scoring margin of-6.2 in those games), and the Cavs have struggled when favored at home (2-7 against the spread) this season.
Cleveland has a much better net rating (+4.1) than the Clippers (-4.9), but the Cavs are still just 12th in the NBA in that category. They haven’t been great against the number, and down four rotation players I think they’re a little overvalued on Sunday.
Toronto Raptors -12.5 (-110) vs. Brooklyn Nets
Who would’ve thought that the Toronto Raptors would be the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference 16 games into the 2025-26 season?
The Raptors have won six games in a row and nine of their last 10 heading into a home date against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Brooklyn lost by 10 at home to the Raptors earlier this season, but it is coming off an upset win on Friday against the Boston Celtics.
Still, I’m fading the Nets in a big way in this matchup.
Over their last 10 games, the Raptors are second in the NBA in net rating (+12.7) only to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Not only that, but Toronto has moved to 3-2 against the spread as a home favorite, posting an average scoring margin of +13.4 in those five games. The Raptors are also 9-7 against the spread overall.
Brooklyn enters this game at 26th in the NBA in net rating (-10.3), and it has lost seven games by 13 or more points this season. I think the Raptors keep their winning streak alive at home, especially with the Nets in a prime “sell-high” spot after Friday’s win.
Portland Trail Blazers-Oklahoma City Thunder OVER 233.5 (-108)
The Portland Trail Blazers are the No. 2 team in the NBA at hitting the OVER (12-4 this season), and I think they’re in a prime spot to do so on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
OKC is just 9-8 to the OVER this season, but these teams did combine for 240 points in a Portland win back on Nov. 5. That is the only time the Thunder have lost this season.
OKC is 16-1 and has won eight in a row, leading to oddsmakers setting it as a 15.5-point favorite on Sunday, But, I think this could be a high-scoring game, as the Blazers rank just 21st in defensive rating and 25th in opponent points per game.
Portland has gone over 233.5 points in all but one game in the month of November, including six games in a row.
While the Thunder do have the No. 1 defense in the NBA, they also should be able to carry this total on the offensive end. OKC is fourth in offensive rating and should get a ton of possessions against a Portland team that loves to push the pace (No. 3 in the NBA).
I’ll keep backing this OVER trend with the Blazers until their defense starts to turn things around.
Lauri Markkanen OVER 26.5 Points (-107)
Jazz star Lauri Markkanen has an intriguing matchup with the Lakers on Sunday, as he dropped 31 points on 21 shots in a loss to them on Tuesday night. Markkanen then took just eight shots in a loss to OKC, but he finished with 19 points in that game.
Overall, the Jazz star is averaging 29.9 points per game while shooting an impressive 48.5 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from 3. He’s cleared 26.5 points in nine of his 15 games, and I’m surprised to see his line set so low against L.A.
The Lakers are just 16th in the NBA in defensive rating, and Markkanen has been hot as of late, scoring 31 or more points in four of his last five games. I think this prop is a major value on Sunday night.
Phoenix Suns Moneyline (-148) vs. San Antonio Spurs
The Phoenix Suns are one of the best home teams in the NBA this season, going 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 straight up heading into Sunday’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.
San Antonio lost to the Suns by 12 in Phoenix earlier this month, and now it’s down Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle on Sunday. San Antonio has won three games in a row, but I think this is a sell-high spot with the Suns set as slight favorites at home.
Phoenix has a net rating of +4.7 this season (10th in the NBA), but that jumps to +11.6 at home (No. 6 in the NBA). The Spurs, on the other hand, have struggled on the road when it comes to covering the spread.
San Antonio is 3-2 straight up in five road games, but it's just 1-3-1 against the number. I think the Suns are in a prime spot to pick up a win on Sunday night.
