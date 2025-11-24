Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Steph Curry, Alperen Sengun, Pistons, Nuggets)
Thanksgiving Week is a huge one in the NBA this season, as there are three nights of NBA Cup Group Play (Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday) in addition to a massive 10-game slate on Monday night.
Several contenders are in action on Monday, as the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers will all take the floor.
I have bets across the slate on Nov. 24, including a prop bet for Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry as he looks to get his team back on track as a major favorite against the Utah Jazz.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the bets for Monday’s action!
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 61-46 (+5.23 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1352-1283-27 (+38.38 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Detroit Pistons-Denver Nuggets Moneyline Parlay (-173)
- New York Knicks Team Total OVER 122.5 Points (-105)
- Alperen Sengun OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-128)
- Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-151)
Detroit Pistons-Denver Nuggets Moneyline Parlay (-173)
Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have won 12 games in a row, and they’re massive favorites on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
I’m buying the Pistons in this game, as the Pacers are down Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin and are already one of the worst teams in the league with a 2-14 record and a net rating of -12.8. Detroit already has a 15-point win over the Pacers from back on Nov. 17, and it ranks fourth in the NBA in net rating at +7.1.
The Pistons should have no issue disposing of the Pacers, especially since Indiana is 29th in the league in offensive rating and Detroit has the No. 2 defensive rating in the NBA. With Jaden Ivey back and Cade Cunningham healthy, Detroit is a great bet to keep its winning streak rolling on Monday.
Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets had a rough loss to the Sacramento Kings in their last game, and they’re now down Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon for extended periods.
Still, I like them on the road against the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Memphis has a lot of issues at the guard spot with Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ty Jerome out, and it’s listed All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. as questionable for this matchup.
The Nuggets are still 12-4 this season despite losing Gordon and Braun, and they rank second in the league in offensive rating and third in net rating. Denver is also an impressive 6-2 straight up and 5-3 against the spread on the road while the Grizzlies have covered in just four of their nine home games.
If JJJ sits in this matchup, I can’t trust Memphis – even though it’s won two games in a row. The Grizz still sit in just 22nd in the league in net rating (-4.4) and they are a brutal 1-11 against teams that are .500 or better in the 2025-26 campaign.
New York Knicks Team Total OVER 122.5 Points (-105)
The New York Knicks take on the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in the 2025-26 season on Monday, and they blew out their crosstown rival 134-98 in their first meeting.
The Knicks have struggled on the road this season, going just 1-5 straight up, so I’m looking to a team total prop in what should be a favorable matchup.
Brooklyn is playing the second night of a back-to-back, and it ranks 29th in the league in defensive rating and 22nd in opponent points per game, allowing over 120 per night. That sets up well for a Knicks offense that is third in the league in offensive rating and sixth in points per game so far this season.
Even with OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet out, I expect the Knicks to thrive against this Nets team that could not slow them down at Madison Square Garden earlier this season. Plus, this won’t feel like a road game for the Knicks, as Barclays Center will likely be packed with Knicks fans from the opening tip.
This number is pretty reasonable, especially since the Nets have allowed 123 or more points in seven games already this season.
Alperen Sengun OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-128)
Kevin Durant is out for the Houston Rockets on Monday, which means a lot more offense is going to run through big man Alperen Sengun against the Phoenix Suns.
Houston already is a dominant team on the offensive glass, and not having Durant could mean a few more misses to clean up on Nov. 24. Sengun is averaging 10.0 rebounds per game this season, including 3.0 per game on the offensive glass.
I’m going to back him to clear this line against a Phoenix team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back and is allowing 12.4 offensive boards per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.
Sengun has at least 10 rebounds in eight of his 10 games in November and nine of his 14 games overall this season.
Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-151)
Curry has a dream matchup on Monday night against a Utah Jazz team that ranks dead last in the NBA in 3-pointers allowed per game and 25th in opponent 3-point percentage.
The two-time league MVP is shooting 40.4 percent from deep this season, and he’s made at least five shots from beyond the arc in seven of his 14 games this season, including four of his last five.
Curry is taking an NBA-high 11.9 3-pointers per game while making 4.8 of them (also an NBA-high). He’s going to get plenty of looks against a Utah team that is allowing 15.6 made 3-pointers on 41.8 attempts per night (the second-most attempts allowed in the league).
After hitting nine 3-pointers in a loss to Portland on Friday, Curry is a great bet to stay hot on Monday night.
