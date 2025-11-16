Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Victor Wembanyama, Celtics, Warriors, Josh Giddey)
Sunday’s NBA action features a loaded eight-game slate, starting with some afternoon matchups between the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings.
I am eyeing an early player prop for Victor Wembanyama (who is questionable on Sunday) against one of the worst defenses in the league to kick things off on Nov. 16.
We’ve moved over .500 and into the green on the season (+2.78 units) after a strong second week of November, and I’m looking to keep the momentum going on Sunday.
Let’s dive into the odds and a breakdown for each of these bets for today’s NBA action.
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 48-36 (+2.78 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1339-1273-27 (+35.94 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors Moneyline Parlay (-133)
- Josh Giddey to Record a Triple-Double (+322) – 0.5 unit
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 26.5 Points (-119)
Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors Moneyline Parlay (-133)
I’m eyeing a two-team moneyline parlay to open the day with the Celtics hosting the Clippers and the Golden State Warriors on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Boston Celtics
Boston is 3-3 at home this season, but I think it’s in a prime spot to take down the Clippers, who are without Kawhi Leonard and Bradley Beal on Sunday afternoon.
The Clippers picked up a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday in overtime, but they are just 2-10 against the spread and rank 22nd in the league in net rating (-4.9). Boston, despite an under .500 start, is seventh in the league in net rating at +4.9.
The C’s are a top-10 team in both offensive and defensive rating, and they feel due for some positive regression shooting the ball (just 25th in the league in 3-point percentage).
Meanwhile, the Clippers are just 22nd in offensive rating and 23rd in defensive rating this season and are down two of their top scorers for this matchup. I love Boston to get back to .500 in this matchup.
Golden State Warriors
The Warriors won back-to-back games on the road against the San Antonio Spurs to end the week, riding a pair of huge scoring performances from Steph Curry (46 points on Wednesday, 49 on Friday).
Now, Golden State is favored heavily on the road against a New Orleans Pelicans team that fired Willie Green and is just 2-10 this season and 1-9 against the Western Conference.
I can’t trust the Pelicans in this matchup, as Zion Williamson (questionable) is still dealing with a hamstring injury and the Pels are just 5-6-1 against the spread, posting an average scoring margin of -12.9 points per game.
The Warriors have not been nearly as good on the road (3-6) as they have been at home (5-0), but they still have a positive net rating (+0.7) this season. New Orleans, on the other hand, has a net rating of just -12.7 in the 2025-26 campaign.
Josh Giddey to Record a Triple-Double (+322) – 0.5 unit
After missing two games with an ankle injury, Chicago Bulls star Josh Giddey is listed as probable on Sunday, a sign that he’s ready to return to action.
I’m going to place a small bet on Giddey to record a triple-double for the third time in the 2025-26 season in his return.
Giddey is taking on a Utah Jazz team that ranks 25th in the NFL in defensive rating, and the total in this matchup is all the way up at 242.5. That should give Giddey plenty of chances to rack up points and assists, and the Jazz and Bulls are both in the top-11 in pace, which should lean to plenty of possessions to grab rebounds.
This season, Giddey is averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game, picking up double-digit boards in four games and double-digit assists in five games.
The Jazz rank 28th in the NBA in assists per game, so I wouldn't be shocked to see Giddey end up with at least 10 points and dimes in this matchup. At +322, he’s worth a small bet on Sunday.
Victor Wembanyama OVER 26.5 Points (-119)
Wemby is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Kings, but if he’s able to play, he should have a big game.
The Kings are just 27th in the NBA in defensive rating, and they’re allowing 124.5 points per game this season – the second-most in the NBA.
Over his last three games, Wemby has 38, 31 and 26 points, and he’s averaging 26.2 points per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3. He’s cleared this line in six of his 12 games so far in the 2025-26 campaign.
This is too good of a matchup to pass up Wemby, as long as he’s able to play through a calf issue.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.