Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Giannis, Lakers-Magic, Tyrese Haliburton)

Several important matchups for the NBA playoff picture take place on Monday, and yours truly is coming off a 2-of-3 day in our NBA Best Bets on Sunday.
Here’s a look at the matchups to watch on Monday, with the Western Conference standings getting closer and closer after the Denver Nuggets upset the Houston Rockets without Nikola Jokic on Sunday night:
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic
- Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers
- Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns
- Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings
In addition to those four games, the Nuggets are playing the second night of a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls.
Tonight, I’m eyeing a few plays for this eight-game slate, including a prop bet for Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks’ matchup with the Suns.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the NBA bets to make on Monday, March 24.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 190-182-4 (-0.03 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1200-1127-26 (+38.06 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 31.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-135) - 0.5 unit
- Los Angeles Lakers -4.5 (-110) vs. Orlando Magic – 0.5 unit
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 31.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo should be in line for a massive role on Monday, as Damian Lillard (calf) has been ruled out for the Bucks.
With Dame out this season, Giannis is averaging 30.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, clearing 31.5 points in three of those games, including a 59-point game against the Detroit Pistons.
Now, Giannis has a solid matchup against a Suns team that is just 26th in the NBA in defensive rating this season. I expect the Bucks to run their offense through Giannis and Kyle Kuzma in this game, and it’s hard to see a path where the Bucks win without the two-time MVP scoring at a high rate.
It’s worth noting that he’s taken at least 20 shots in four of seven games that Dame has missed – and he has played – in the 2024-25 season.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-135) - 0.5 unit
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has been on fire in the assists department, picking up at least 10 dimes in 10 consecutive games to push his season average to 9.1 dimes per game.
Over this 10-game stretch, Haliburton is averaging a whopping 20.0 potential assists per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
While Minnesota is one of the better defenses in the NBA – and is fifth in opponent assists per game – it’s worth noting that these teams combined for 262 points in their last meeting even though Haliburton didn’t play.
The All-Star guard is a solid bet to keep this double-digit assist streak going tonight.
Los Angeles Lakers -4.5 (-110) vs. Orlando Magic – 0.5 unit
The Lakers have dropped their last two games, including a terrible defensive showing against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, but I’m buying them to bounce back on Monday.
Los Angeles got both Rui Hachimura (questionable tonight) and LeBron James (probable tonight) back in the lineup on Saturday, and that bodes well for L.A. against a below .500 Magic team.
Orlando has really struggled as a home underdog this season, covering the spread in just three of 11 games. In addition to that, the Magic are one of the worst offensive teams in the NBA, ranking in the bottom five in the league in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage.
With the Lakers potentially at full strength on Monday, I’m worried Orlando won’t have the offensive firepower to keep up, especially since Jalen Suggs is done for the season and Cole Anthony is now questionable for this contest.
Even though the Lakers turned in a dud against Chicago, I like them to bounce back with LeBron and Luka Doncic in the lineup once again tonight.
