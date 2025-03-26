Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Jamal Murray, Tyrese Haliburton)
Some major injuries have thrown a bit of a wrench in Wednesday’s NBA action, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t bet on it.
Damian Lillard (blood clot in his calf) has been ruled out indefinitely for the Milwaukee Bucks, which has not only derailed their season, but has led to them being set as road underdogs against the Denver Nuggets.
Milwaukee may not have to face Nikol Jokic (doubtful, ankle) on Wednesday, and he’s not the only star that could be out of the lineup. Jayson Tatum (doubtful, ankle) is likely to miss tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns while stars like Bradley Beal, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Paul George are all out on Wednesday as well.
That can make it tricky to bet on a few of these games, but I’ve narrowed down three player props that I like for tonight’s action.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each of those plays for March 26.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 192-184-4 (-0.79 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1202-1129-26 (+37.30 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 27.5 Points and Assists (-120) – 0.5 unit
- Jamal Murray OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
- Kristaps Porzingis OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-135) – 0.5 unit
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 27.5 Points and Assists (-120) – 0.5 unit
Tyrese Haliburton has been on fire as of late for the Indiana Pacers, recording 11 consecutive games with double-digit assists.
He’s coming off a 24-point, 11-assist showing against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and I like this matchup for him against a Los Angeles Lakers team that is in the bottom 10 in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
On top of that, Haliburton has been a much better player at home in the 2024-25 season. He’s averaging 20.3 points and 9.7 assists per game in those contests compared to 16.9 points and 8.5 assists per game on the road. His true shooting percentage is also a whopping 7.6 percent better at home.
Hali has cleared this line in three straight games, and he’s picked up 28 or more points and assists in eight of his last 10 games at home.
Jamal Murray OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
With Jokic doubtful on Wednesday, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray should be in line for another major workload tonight.
Murray has 39 and 28 points in his last two games, and he’s now playing against a Milwaukee Bucks squad that allows the most points per game to the point guard position in the NBA this season.
Murray should have the ball in his hands a ton without Jokic, and he’s cleared 34.5 PRA in five of his last seven games. During that stretch, he’s averaging 23.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from 3.
Earlier this season, Murray had 20 points, three rebounds and five assists against the Bucks in a game that Jokic played in.
Kristaps Porzingis OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-135) – 0.5 unit
Since Tatum (doubtful) is unlikely to play in this game, the C’s are going to need someone to step up to fill the void on the glass since Tatum has been the team’s top rebounder.
Enter Kristaps Porzingis.
The Boston big man is averaging just 6.9 rebounds per game this season, but he has at least eight boards in three of his four games since returning from an illness. Overall, KP has seven or more rebounds (clearing this line) in 23 of his 36 games this season.
This is a decent matchup for Porzingis as well, as the Phoenix Suns are just 17th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
