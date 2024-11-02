Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for James Harden, Brandin Podziemski)
After a strong 3-1 showing on Friday night, let’s win some more NBA bets on Saturday!
Saturday’s action features a ton of teams playing the second night of a back-to-back, which means we’re having a prop night for today’s action.
There are two guards and one big man that I’m targeting, including Los Angeles Clippers superstar James Harden, who has turned back the clock early on in the 2024-25 season.
Here’s a breakdown of each prop for Nov. 2!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 19-22-1 (-2.44 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1029-967-23 (+35.64 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 23.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
- Santi Aldama OVER 11.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
- James Harden OVER 10.5 Assists (-105) – 0.5 unit
Brandin Podziemski OVER 23.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Since Steph Curry went down with an ankle injury – Curry is out again tonight – second-year guard Brandin Podziemski has stepped up in a big way in the starting lineup.
He’s averaging 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in his last two starts, and this is right in line with Podziemski’s impact last season. As a rookie, he averaged 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in a smaller role – mainly off the bench – but his scoring has seen a boost with Curry sidelined.
I expect that to continue against the Houston Rockets tonight, and Podz has easily cleared 23.5 points, rebounds and assists in his last two games with 27 and 28 in those matchups.
Santi Aldama OVER 11.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
With Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart and several others out for the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Santi Aldama should be in line for another start for Memphis.
While he’s had two clunkers so far this season, Aldama also has three games with 19 or more points, including his last matchup when he got the start with Bane out.
Aldama also has at least 11 points in all four games that he’s attempted double-digit shots, playing over 30 minutes in all of them. He’s in line to start with Smart and Bane out, and he should see a solid usage rate offensively.
11.5 points is too low not to take the OVER tonight.
James Harden OVER 10.5 Assists (-105) – 0.5 unit
Clippers star James Harden is off to an insane start to the season, picking up a triple-double in his last game and averaging 23.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 11.6 assists per game.
The entire Los Angeles offense has run through Harden, who is averaging over 17 potential assists per game, clearing 10.5 dimes in three of his last four games.
Now, he gets a shot at an OKC team playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Harden’s 33.6 percent usage rate is his highest since the 2019-20 season in Houston. As long as Kawhi Leonard is out, Harden is worth a bet to rack up the counting numbers with this new-look Clippers squad.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.