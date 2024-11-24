Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Jayson Tatum DeMar DeRozan, Mavs-Heat)
Sunday’s NBA action kicks off at 3:30 p.m. EST with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics taking on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves – a matchup that provided some fireworks last season.
Tatum happens to be one of the players I’m targeting on Sunday in my NBA Best Bets, and he’s not the only play for Nov. 24.
There is another player prop to consider later on in the day, as well as a little same-game parlay that I’m putting together with Luka Doncic out of the lineup for the Dallas Mavericks against the Miami Heat.
Here’s a breakdown of all three plays for Sunday’s action.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 55-52-1 (+1.07 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1065-997-23 (+39.17 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included).
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- DeMar DeRozan OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-154) – 0.5 unit
- Jayson Tatum OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
- Dallas Mavericks-Miami Heat Same-Game Parlay (-102)
DeMar DeRozan OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-154) – 0.5 unit
Sacramento Kings wing DeMar DeRozan enters Sunday’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets averaging 4.2 rebounds per game, and I’m betting on him to hit his season average in this game.
DeRozan is averaging 8.7 rebound chances per game on the season, and he’s cleared 3.5 boards in three straight matchups, including a six-rebound game in his first back after missing time with an injury.
DeRozan has just three games (out of 13) this season where he hasn’t grabbed at least three boards, so there is a solid floor for him when it comes to this prop. Brooklyn ranks 28th in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season, so this should be a good game on the glass for DeRozan and the rest of the Kings.
Jayson Tatum OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
Jayson Tatum has been stuffing the stat sheet in a big way for the Boston Celtics, clearing 14.5 rebounds and assists in six of his last seven games (he finished with exactly 14 in the game he missed this number).
Over that seven-game stretch, Tatum is averaging 9.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game, and now he’s facing a Minnesota team that will likely start Jaden McDaniels on him and try to force him to get rid of the ball.
The C’s star has been content with making plays for his teammates all season, averaging 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game overall. He’s also averaging 12.2 potential assists, showing that there is some room for him to grow that season average.
I think this number is a steal given Tatum’s recent success as both a passer and rebounder.
Dallas Mavericks-Miami Heat Same-Game Parlay (-102)
Luka Doncic (wrist) is set to miss another game on Sunday, but I think the Dallas Mavericks could be in a good spot to cover – or pull off an upset – in this game, and guard Kyrie Irving should be at the forefront of that.
- Kyrie Irving 20+ Points (-350)
- Mavericks +6 (-185)
Kyrie Irving 20+ Points (-350)
Irving took 19 shots in the Mavs’ upset win over Denver on Friday night, and he’s averaging 23.9 points per game. Yes, he fell short of 20 points against Denver, but it was clear his offensive load is going to be more with Doncic out.
Kyrie has at least 20 points in 10 of his 15 games, and he has at least 15 points in every game this season. Miami’s guard defense is suspect with Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro in the starting lineup, and I expect Irving to be in the mix for 20 points – especially if he gets 19 more shots – in just about every game Doncic sits.
Mavericks +6 (-185)
Dallas is a three-point underdog in this game, but I’m going to give myself a few more points in this two-pick parlay.
Miami is just 1-3 against the spread as a home favorite this season, and it could be down Jimmy Butler (questionable) in this matchup.
While the Mavericks don’t have Doncic, they beat Denver – with Nikola Jokic – on Friday on the road, and they’re 3-1-1 against the spread overall as road dogs. I think they can keep this game within two possessions at the very least on Sunday.
