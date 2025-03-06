Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Lakers, Steph Curry, Trae Young)
Thursday’s NBA action features just six games, but there are some intriguing matchups for playoff teams littered throughout the slate.
In the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks (the No. 3 seed), Boston Celtics (the No. 2 seed) and Indiana Pacers (the No. 5 seed) are all in action as they look to improve their position ahead of the playoffs.
New York has by far the toughest matchup tonight, as it is a road underdog against Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who have won seven games in a row.
Out West, the Lakers are aiming to continue their winning streak while the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are suddenly in a race for the No. 5 seed. Golden State, which has lost just one game with Jimmy Butler in the lineup, is now just three games back of Houston for the No. 5 seed heading into its matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.
I have picks for four of the six games on tonight’s slate, including three player props.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each pick for Thursday, March 6.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 175-161-4 (+4.73 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1185-1106-26 (+42.83 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Steph Curry OVER 36.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
- Trae Young OVER 11.5 Assists (+105) – 0.5 unit
- Trey Murphy OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115) – 0.5 unit
- Los Angeles Lakers -4.5 (-108) vs. New York Knicks
Steph Curry OVER 36.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
I’m buying Warriors star Steph Curry on Thursday night against a Brooklyn Nets team that has dropped five games in a row.
Since the deadline when the Warriors added Jimmy Butler, Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, clearing this line of 36.5 in eight of his last 12 games.
Curry has really been great passing the ball recently, averaging 10.7 assists per game in three games this month.
That really raises his ceiling in this prop against a Brooklyn team that has fallen off a cliff defensively after a strong stretch, ranking 24th in the league in defensive rating during this five-game skid.
I’ll trust Curry to have a big game on Thursday night.
Trae Young OVER 11.5 Assists (+105) – 0.5 unit
Earlier this season, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young dropped a smooth 17 assists against the Indiana Pacers, and I’m buying him in that prop market again on Thursday.
Young is averaging 11.5 assists per game this season, clearing 11.5 dimes in nine of his last 14 games since Feb. 1, posting 11.9 assists per game during that stretch. The Pacers are 15th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, but Young is arguably the best passer in the league right now.
The Hawks star has a huge floor in this prop, as he’s averaging 20.9 potential assists per game.
Trey Murphy OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115) – 0.5 unit
New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III is having a great season in the 2024-25 campaign, and I’m eyeing him in the prop market tonight.
While many may expect Murphy to be a points prop or 3-point prop target, he’s actually been stuffing the stat sheet in other ways.
Murphy is averaging 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for the season, but those numbers are on the rise as of late. The former first-round pick is averaging 5.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game since Feb. 1, clearing 9.5 rebounds and assists in nine of his last 13 matchups.
Over his last three games, Murphy has 11, 12 and 11 rebounds and assists.
Los Angeles Lakers -4.5 (-108) vs. New York Knicks
Can the Lakers keep their winning streak going on Thursday night?
I believe so, as they’re expected to get Austin Reaves (probable) back in the lineup on Thursday against the Knicks.
The Lakers have won seven games in a row, and they rank sixth in the NBA in net rating, third in defensive rating and 11th in offensive rating over their last 10 games. The Knicks, on the other hand, are struggling over this 10-game stretch.
After losing to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, the Knicks are 20th in offensive rating, 26th in defensive rating and 26th in net rating in their last 10 despite winning six of those games.
Now, with OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson questionable, the Knicks could be shorthanded against one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
Plus, New York is just 3-4 against the spread as a road underdog while the Lakers have been elite when favored at home, covering the spread in 14 of 23 games.
I’ll lay the points here with the Knicks in the midst of one of their worst statistical stretches of the season.
