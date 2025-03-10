Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Mikal Bridges, Tyrese Haliburton)
Monday’s NBA action features 12 games, but there are loads of teams playing the second night of a back-to-back.
That includes two of the best teams in the West – the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder – who are playing against each other once again on Monday after OKC turned in a double-digit victory on Sunday.
There are 10 teams on Monday that are playing the second night of a back-to-back, which can make it tricky to bet on the NBA, but I have three player props that I’m considering for the night’s action.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 179-168-4 (+2.49 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1189-1113-26 (+40.59 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Tari Eason OVER 12.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 10.5 Assists (-140) – 0.5 unit
- Mikal Bridges OVER 17.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
Tari Eason OVER 12.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson has an ankle sprain and is expected to miss time, setting up Tari Eason to take on a bigger role in the offense/rotation.
Eason has been in and out of the starting lineup as of late, but I’d expect him to at least play a super sixth man role for Houston going forward – until Thompson returns. Eason is averaging 11.9 points per game this season while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3-point range.
In addition to that, Eason has 12, 20 and 16 points in his last three games, attempting at least 11 shots in each of those matchups. If Eason ends up taking double-digit shots again on Monday, he should easily flirt with this number against the Orlando Magic.
It’s also worth noting that Eason is averaging 13.9 points per game as a starter (eight games) this season.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 10.5 Assists (-140) – 0.5 unit
This is a great matchup for Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (listed as questionable tonight) on Monday.
The Pacers are taking on the Chicago Bulls, who have been one of the worst defenses in the NBA this season and rank 28th in the league in opponent assists per game (29.0).
Earlier this month, Haliburton picked up 12 dimes against the Bulls, and he’s averaging 12.5 assists per game over his last six contests, picking up at least 10 dimes in each of those games.
Overall, Haliburton has 12, 13 and eight assists in his three matchups against Chicago. If he can play, Hali is a must bet at this number tonight.
Mikal Bridges OVER 17.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges had an expanded offensive role on Friday night in the Knicks’ first game since Jalen Brunson went down with an ankle injury.
Bridges should be in line for another big game on Monday, and his points prop has shifted all the way up to 17.5.
I still like the OVER for Bridges, as he finished 8-of-12 from the field and 6-of-6 from the line on his way to a 22-point game against a solid Los Angeles Clippers defense. Bridges, despite his recent struggles, is still averaging 17.3 points per game for the season.
With the Knicks in need of a shot creator and No. 1 option on offense, Bridges may be the guy that they continue to turn to to step up in Brunson’s absence. At this number, Bridges is worth a shot on Monday.
