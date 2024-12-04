Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Norman Powell, Cade Cunningham on Wednesday)
Group Play in the NBA Cup concluded on Tuesday night, but the NBA isn’t slowing down.
There are six more games in action on Wednesday night, as the Milwaukee Bucks look to extend their winning streak in a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks and James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers look to remain hot at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
I have a pair of player props that I’m eyeing for Wednesday’s slate, including a pick for Cade Cunningham for the second straight night.
Let’s bounce back after a poor showing on Tuesday.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Norman Powell OVER 19.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
- Cade Cunningham OVER 7.5 Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
Norman Powell OVER 19.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
There may not be a hotter shooter in the NBA right now than Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell.
So, if Powell suits up on the second night of a back-to-back, he’s a must bet in the prop market.
After missing some time with a hamstring injury, the sharpshooting guard has returned to the lineup to score 28 and 30 points in his last two games, pushing his season average to 23.9 points per game. He’s shooting an impressive 50.5 percent from the field and 50.7 percent from 3.
Powell has 20 or more points in 13 of his 17 games this season, making him an absolute steal at this number on Wednesday.
Since returning, Powell has attempted 15 and 17 shots in his two games, and he’s attempted at least 15 shots in 14 of his 17 games.
Cade Cunningham OVER 7.5 Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham failed to clear this assists prop on Tuesday against Milwaukee, but he also sat out the end of the game with the Pistons getting blown out.
Now, he has a matchup with the Boston Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back, a team that he dropped 10 assists against earlier this season.
This season, Cade is averaging 8.8 assists per game, and he’s cleared 7.5 assists in 13 of his 19 matchups. Not only that, but prior to last night’s loss, Cunningham had nine or more dimes in 10 straight games.
He’s a must bet at this number after it dropped from 8.5 assists on Tuesday.
