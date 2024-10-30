Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Tyrese Maxey, Celtics-Pacers and Chris Paul)
It’s been a rough start to the season when it comes to my NBA best bets, but that’s not going to stop me attacking a massive slate on Wednesday night.
There are five bets that I’m eyeing on Wednesday, and hopefully a big night can get us back towards even on the season. The beginning of the season is always a bit of a feeling out period, so no reason to change strategies yet.
Here’s where I’m leaning on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 12-17-1 (-3.47 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1022-962-23 (+34.61 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Boston Celtics 1H -3.5 (-112) vs. Indiana Pacers – 0.5 unit
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 29.5 Points (-110) – 0.5 unit
- Charlotte Hornets -6.5 (-108) vs. Toronto Raptors – 0.5 unit
- Mikal Bridges + Bam Adebayo 12+ Points Parlay (-156) – 0.5 unit
- Chris Paul OVER 6.5 Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
Boston Celtics 1H -3.5 (-112) vs. Indiana Pacers – 0.5 unit
Last season, Boston was far and away the best team against the spread in the NBA in the first half of games, and it’s gotten off to a solid start in that market this season as well.
I’m rolling with the C’s on Wednesday against an Indiana Pacers team that is off to a slow start in the 2024-25 campaign.
Not only are the Pacers just 26th in the league in net rating, but their offense – especially early in games – has been questionable.
Indiana ranks 22nd in first half points per game (52.8) this season while Boston ranks No. 1 (66.0 first half points per game).
This is a short spread for a Boston team that is rolling to start the season and may get sharpshooter Sam Hauser (questionable) back in the rotation tonight.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 29.5 Points (-110) – 0.5 unit
Back to the well with Tyrese Maxey, who hit this prop for us in the Philadelphia 76ers’ last game against the Indiana Pacers.
Paul George and Joel Embiid have been ruled out again on Wednesday, and Maxey has taken a ton of shots this season in their absence:
- Game 1: 25 points (10-of-31 FG, 2-of-9 3P)
- Game 2: 24 points (6-of-23 FG, 2-of-12 3P)
- Game 3: 45 points (14-of-32 FG, 5-of-17 3P)
So, we know that Maxey is going to put up over 20 shots, and he’s yet to find his 3-point shot this season after shooting 37.3 percent from deep last season.
In my eyes, that means he has room to grow in a matchup against a Detroit team that ranks 24th in the NBA in defensive rating this season.
As long as Embiid and George are out, Maxey is a must bet to having some big scoring games this season.
Charlotte Hornets -6.5 (-108) vs. Toronto Raptors – 0.5 unit
The Charlotte Hornets won’t have Brandon Miller on Wednesday, but the Toronto Raptors are much more banged up.
Here’s a quick look at some rotation players that won’t play – or likely won’t play – on Wednesday:
- Scottie Barnes – out
- Kelly Olynyk – out
- Bruce Brown – out
- Immanuel Quickley – doubtful
That’s four rotation players and at least two starters (depending on where you value Brown) that will miss this game.
Charlotte is off to a 1-2 start, but it has competed in each game, beating Houston and losing by single digits to Miami and Atlanta.
I think the Hornets can win this game pretty easily, as Toronto has struggled overall this season – 28th in net rating – and won’t have its two best players (Barnes and Quickley) in action tonight.
I also don’t mind the Hornets as a moneyline piece in a parlay – if you’d like to go that route.
Mikal Bridges + Bam Adebayo 12+ Points Parlay (-156) – 0.5 unit
The first player prop parlay of the season – although it’s a small one in the New York Knicks-Miami Heat matchup.
Mikal Bridges 12+ Points
Despite questions about his shot, Mikal Bridges has scored 16 or more points in every game this season for the Knicks, attempting 13, 12 and 15 shots in those games.
Josh Hart is questionable for this game with a lower leg injury, and that could lead to more minutes for Bridges, who has played at least 33 minutes in every game and 40 in the Knicks’ loss to Indiana on Monday.
As long as Mikal attempts double-digit shots, 12 is a very reachable number for him on Wednesday.
Bam Adebayo 12+ Points
It’s been a slow start to the season for Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo, who is averaging just 11.0 points per game while shooting 38.7 percent from the field this season.
Last season, Bam averaged 19.3 points per game, and he scored 21, 12 and 15 points in three points against the Knicks last season. This is a buy-low spot for Bam, who has scored at least 12 points in each of his last two games.
Chris Paul OVER 6.5 Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
Chris Paul’s assist prop has been set at 7.5 or 8.5 in each of his first three games, but it’s falling to 6.5 on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The San Antonio Spurs veteran point guard should see major minutes again on Wednesday with backup Tre Jones already ruled out for this matchup.
CP3 finished with just three assists in 29 minutes in his last game, but he’s averaging 15.0 potential assists per game and had eight and nine dimes in his first two games of the season.
OKC is allowing 25.3 assists per game in the 2024-25 season, and I expect CP3 to bounce back after a down game moving the ball his last time out.
